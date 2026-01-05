Osky Boys Sweep Saturday Triangular; Girls Split to Start 2026

The Oskaloosa boys and girls bowling teams got an early start to the 2026 calendar year with a 9 a.m. triangular against Pella and Pella Christian on Saturday, Jan. 3.

The Oskaloosa boys had a big morning, sweeping the triangular with two wins. Oskaloosa finished with 2,934 total pins, beating Pella (2,458) by 476 pins and Pella Christian (2,113) by 821 pins.

Marshall Seibert led the Indians with the top two-game series of the meet at 437, and he also rolled a 248 for the second-highest game. Keagan Pierson had the high game of the day with a 252 and finished second in two-game series at 402. Kyle McHawes added a strong two-game series of 398, while Cale Armbruster, seeing his first varsity action of the season, posted the third-highest game with a 236. With the sweep, the Oskaloosa boys remain undefeated so far this season.

On the girls side, Oskaloosa picked up a win over Pella Christian but fell to Pella. The Indians are now 3-1 on the season.

Regan Abrahamson continued her strong start, leading Oskaloosa with a high game of 198 and a team-best two-game series of 357. Faith Carmer rolled a 148 game, while Emma Ross and Aubrey Bowen each had a 136 game.

Coach Tony Witt said it was a solid way to start the new year, with the program focused on steady improvement as the busiest part of the season approaches.