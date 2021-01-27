Oskaloosa’s Virtual Program Becomesa State Approved Online School

The Oskaloosa Community School District’s Virtual Learning Program obtained approval from the Iowa Department of Education as an online school on January 14, 2021. The Oskaloosa Virtual Academy (as it will now be called) is a fully comprehensive online school for students in grades Kindergarten through 12. This program was originally implemented to give families an online learning choice during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Iowa Department of Education program approval allows both resident ​and open-enrolled students​ to participate in the online school beyond the current school year, beginning in the fall of 2021. This opens up a door of opportunity for students for whom online learning is a good fit to engage in educational opportunities with Oskaloosa educators in a flexible, digital environment.

Enrollment in Oskaloosa’s Virtual Academy is open to any Oskaloosa resident student as part of the school registration process which begins this spring. When enrolling in the program, students and families are committing to the entire school year of virtual learning as a student of the OskaloosaVirtual Academy. Virtual Academy students can choose to participate in school activities and sports. More information about school registration will be sent out via the district’s website, Facebook page, and email.

Students from any school district in Iowa can choose to open-enroll into the Oskaloosa Virtual Academy by completing the open enrollment form located on the Oskaloosa Community School District website at ​www.oskycsd.org​>schools>virtual learning program>enrollment on or before March 1, 2021. Open enrolled students can participate in up to 2 activities with the resident district or any/all Oskaloosa School District activities.

For more information about the Virtual Program’s curriculum and teachers, contact Angela Hanson, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, at 673-8345 or ​hansona@oskycsd.org​. For questions about the enrollment process, contact Lisa Brown, District Registrar, at 673-8345 or registrar@oskycsd.org​