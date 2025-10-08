Oskaloosa’s Loghan Edgar Ends Drought, Qualifies for State Tennis

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — For the first time in well over a decade, an Oskaloosa girls tennis player has earned a spot in the Iowa High School State Singles Tournament. Senior Loghan Edgar didn’t just make school history — she reminded everyone that hard work, composure, and quiet confidence still matter in high school sports.

The last Oskaloosa singles qualifier took the court back in 2011. Since then, the program has built and rebuilt, producing plenty of competitive players but none who reached the top tier of postseason play. Edgar changed that this fall, fighting her way through a tough regional bracket and securing her place among Iowa’s best.

“It was really cool,” Edgar said after the tournament. “I got to meet a lot of new people, and even the player who beat me at regionals became one of my closest friends during the week.”

The Season That Built a Champion

Oskaloosa’s fall tennis season may be short, but it’s intense. Edgar came in ready. A multi-sport athlete who’s balanced tennis and softball, she spent the months leading up to the season fine-tuning her serve, footwork, and mental game. By the time postseason arrived, she wasn’t just competing — she was dictating the pace of matches.

“I went into districts with a clean slate,” she said. “Everyone starts 0–0. I just tried to do what I could do and see where it took me.”

That mindset carried her through the regional rounds, where her consistency and aggressive forehand became difference-makers. “My forehand was just on fire that day,” she said with a grin.

Her focus never wavered, even against higher-seeded opponents. When the dust settled, Edgar’s run was strong enough to punch her ticket to state — something no Oskaloosa singles player had managed in 14 years.

The Road to State

At the state tournament, held in Iowa City, Edgar faced some of the top singles talent in the state. The competition was fierce — a mix of dominant servers, quick baseliners, and battle-tested seniors. Edgar dropped her first match but handled the moment with maturity well beyond her years.

“It didn’t end the way I wanted,” she admitted, “but just being there was special.”

Her performance capped off a year of rapid growth for the Oskaloosa girls’ program. It also served as a measuring stick — proof that local athletes can compete with the best, even without the advantages of larger programs or year-round club play.

A Bright Future for Oskaloosa Tennis

For Head Coach and longtime tennis supporters, Edgar’s achievement represents more than just a single player’s success. It’s a sign that Oskaloosa tennis is trending upward again.

The program has seen steady interest in recent years, with more young players picking up rackets. Edgar’s postseason run could be the spark that keeps that momentum going.

Her story — a senior who kept pushing, stayed focused, and made school history — now serves as a new standard for what’s possible on the local courts.

A Fitting Finale

As her senior season wraps up, Edgar shared, “I’d love to do it again,” she said. “But I’m proud of how far I came.”

It’s the kind of statement you’d expect from a veteran athlete — humble, grateful, and still competitive to the end.

Loghan Edgar may have taken her last swing in an Oskaloosa uniform, but her impact will linger. Her state appearance not only ended a long drought — it reminded the community what’s possible when talent meets drive.