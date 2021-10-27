Oskaloosa Volleyball Secures Trip To State Tournament

Oskaloosa, Iowa – On Tuesday evening, the Oskaloosa Volleyball Team secured their first trip to the state tournament since the 2006 season.

Oskaloosa had a bye round to open the regional play, beating Fairfield for the chance to face the Dutch again.

The sixth-ranked Indians, with 31 wins and 4 losses, were facing the seventh-ranked Dutch from Pella, who had also enjoyed an opening-round bye and then beating Indianola in the second round.

Oskaloosa took the first set, 25-19, to open the contest. The Dutch then made their biggest threat during the second set but came up short 26-24.

The final set was all Oskaloosa, as they sent a statement to the rest of the state playoff teams with a 25-16 victory.

An emotional group hoisted the green banner high in the air in celebration in the middle of the Oskaloosa gymnasium.

After the game, Head Coach Jennifer Comfort said that the players continued to work hard, and if a point didn’t go their way, they “would bounce back and fight for the next one.”

Comfort said she could feel the team “standing taller” after taking the conference title just over a week before. “I’m just so proud of them.”

On November 1st, with a 6 pm start in Cedar Rapids, Oskaloosa will take on #3 Waverly-Shell Rock in the state tournament’s opening round.

We will have coverage from the tournament from our Indians Network friends. You can catch the game on www.indiansnetwork.tv or on any ROKU TV using the Thunder Country TV app.