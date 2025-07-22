Oskaloosa Urban Deer Management 2025

An Oskaloosa Police Department Press Release

The City of Oskaloosa is preparing for the upcoming 2025/2026 Urban Deer Hunting season, to be held within the Oskaloosa city limits. The 2025/2026 hunting season will run from September 20th, 2025, through January 10th, 2026. During this season, qualified hunters will be allowed to harvest deer within the city limits using bows and arrows.

Bow hunters interested in participating in this hunting season are required to pass an archery proficiency test, consisting of 5 shots, made from 20 yards. Hunters must score at least 80% accuracy, within an 8-inch circle target, to qualify for this hunt. Hunters are allowed two attempts to pass this test.

There has been one (1) date set up for qualifications for this upcoming season. This testing will be held at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in the Southeastern portion of the parking lot. The Gateway Church of the Nazarene is located at 140 Gateway Drive, Oskaloosa, IA 52577. The testing date and time are set for Sunday, August 24, 2025, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Any hunter interested in participating in this hunting season must attend and pass this proficiency test. Hunters must bring a current form of identification and their current/valid Iowa hunting license to this testing.

**CROSSBOW QUALIFIERS** — Crossbow hunters will need to schedule a time with Officer O’Day or Sergeant DeKleine of the Oskaloosa Police Department and bring a crossbow target to qualify. If the crossbow hunter would like to qualify at the set times at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene, the crossbow hunter must bring a crossbow target to utilize for qualifications.

The Oskaloosa Urban Deer Management Program has established rules that each hunter must follow to participate in the program. A copy of these rules can be found on the city website. It will also be available to anyone attending the proficiency testing at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene on the provided date.

A special note regarding the proficiency testing date: All hunters wishing to participate in the 2025/2026 Oskaloosa Urban Deer Hunting Season must appear and shoot on the provided date and time. Failure to test on the provided dates and times will disqualify anyone from participating in the 2025/2026 Oskaloosa Urban Deer Season, except for crossbow qualifiers. Crossbow qualifiers can reach Officer O’Day or Sergeant DeKleine at the email listed below to arrange a qualification time for qualifications. If hunters can not make it to the provided date and time, they are encouraged to speak with either Officer O’Day or Sergeant DeKleine to see if arrangements can be made. There is no guarantee that alternate arrangements can be made.

During the 2024/2025 season, hunters harvested 19 deer within the Oskaloosa City Limits. The Oskaloosa Police Department encourages qualified members of the community to help in harvesting deer within the City of Oskaloosa during this Oskaloosa Urban Deer Management program.

Anyone with questions regarding this program is encouraged to contact Officer Andrew O’Day, of the Oskaloosa Police Department, by calling (641) 672-2557 or by email at: aoday@oskaloosaiowa.org or Sergeant Justin DeKleine at: jdekleine@oskaloosaiowa.org.

HUNTING RULES

CITY OF OSKALOOSA URBAN DEER MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

The purpose of this program is to reduce the deer population within Oskaloosa SAFELY.

1. Each hunter must possess a State of Iowa hunting license and a City of Oskaloosa Deer Hunting Permit. To ensure the permit is issued, the hunter must agree to comply with the following rules and regulations. Non-compliance with these rules is a violation of the Oskaloosa City Code.

2. Hunters must pass an authorized archery proficiency test each year with the weapon they will use to hunt in Oskaloosa. The tests will not allow for any warm-up shots and will only allow for a maximum of two (2) attempts each year to complete the test successfully. The test will consist of 5 total shots at 20 yards. The hunter must score at least an 80% within an eight-inch (8”) circle.

3. A member of the Oskaloosa Police Department must administer the tests.

4. After completion of the proficiency test and safety course, hunters must obtain a special use permit from the Oskaloosa Police Chief or designee’s office located at 214 High Avenue East in Oskaloosa. Hunters must be at least 18 years of age.

5. Hunters must comply with the City of Oskaloosa Hunting ordinance as well as Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rules and regulations for the State of Iowa. Oskaloosa permits are only good within the city limits of Oskaloosa.

6. Hunters must obtain a DNR Oskaloosa Deer Tag from the Mahaska County Recorder’s Office. Those tags are only valid within the city limits of Oskaloosa.

7. Hunters on private property must abide by the rules of the property owner, in addition to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Rules and the rules of the City of Oskaloosa.

8. Safety is our foremost concern. Hunters must ensure that all shots are made carefully and safely.

9. All shots must be made from an elevated position toward a deer that is not more than 25 yards from the hunter’s location. Shots must be oriented away from maintained roads, trails, and structures.

10. Only portable stands may be used on city property and property not owned by the hunter unless the owner grants permission. Ground blinds are not allowed except for those with disabilities. Tree stands can be erected no sooner than one (1) week before the local season and removed no longer than one (1) week after on city-owned property. No “screw in” foot holds on city property/trees. All city-owned property is considered closed to hunting unless a notice is published via the local media indicating otherwise.

11. The hunter agrees to maintain a minimum distance of 150 feet from any property line or occupied buildings unless permission is granted from the property owner(s), 150 feet from any property owned by the Oskaloosa School District, 85 feet from any unoccupied buildings, and 85 feet from any street or trail.

12. No baiting, driving, or stalking of deer is allowed.

13. Field dressing inside the city limits is not allowed (unless on owned property or with permission of the property owner).

14. Hunters must cover harvested deer or have them enclosed so they are not visible when transporting.

15. All deer taken shall be processed for meat, or the meat given to charity.

16. Hunters must remove themselves immediately from any harassment situation and contact the Oskaloosa Police Department at 672-2557.

17. Any violation may result in the revocation of the permit or criminal charges, as appropriate.

18. Hunters must report harvest to the Oskaloosa Police Department before moving the deer. All deer harvested in the city must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources through their harvest reporting system.