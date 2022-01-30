Oskaloosa Turns Over Demons 30 Times, Fall to Fillies

by Wade Steinlage

Oskaloosa–The Indian girls’ basketball team won a non-conference bout with stifling defense, but could not take down a ranked league foe in a 1-1 week.

OHS (8-6, 2-6 LHC) won 58-32 over Washington last Monday, but fell 68-24 to #4 Dallas Center-Grimes 68-24 in Little Hawkeye Conference action last Friday.

The Indians, who outshot the Demons 43.1%-30.8%, were not able to put away the hosts until a huge third quarter. Leading 25-13 at halftime, Oskaloosa outscored Washington 18-6 in the third stanza.

While a large shooting advantage was impressive, the game was really determined in ball control as OHS forced 30 Demon turnovers, compared to just nine for the Indians. With the takeaway advantage, Oskaloosa held a 58-39 margin in shot attempts, which also led to the team only pulling down 16 rebounds, versus 37 for Washington.

Presley Blommers connected on five three-pointers as part of a 19-point effort. Asia Thompson reached double figures as well with 12 points off the bench. Both players were big in other areas as well with Blommers leading OHS in rebounds (6) and steals (6), while Thompson had a squad-best five blocks.

Macie Krier and Addison Carter highlighted the team’s distribution statistics with five assists each.

The tables were turned three days later as DC-G cruised to the league triumph. Led by a 25-2 advantage in the first quarter, the Fillies were up 44-10 at the break.

Oskaloosa lost the shooting battle 44.6%-29.4% and was outrebounded 38-17. The Indians were also forced into 20 turnovers, while the Fillies committed nine mistakes.

Blommers was 4-for-8 from the field for nine points. Carter splashed home a pair of three-pointers for six points, and Thompson scored six points alongside six rebounds as well.