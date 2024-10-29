Oskaloosa to Dazzle Downtown with ‘Turn on the Lights!’ Celebration on November 23

Oskaloosa Main Street is excited to announce, ‘Turn on the Lights!’ to take place in downtown Oskaloosa on Saturday, November 23. Bring your family and friends to the square for the Oskaloosa City Band to kick off the event at 5:30 pm. Join us as building facades around the city square illuminate with over 300,000 colorful light bulbs at 6 pm, all from a flip of a switch by the Citizen of the Year, Russ Van Renterghem.

The annual Painting with Lights raffle drawing will begin immediately following. Stick around to see if you are the lucky winner of one of this year’s raffle prizes. Only 8 tickets will be drawn this year. Each of the 8 prizes are of $1,000 value. Haven’t bought your raffle tickets yet? Don’t worry, there is still time! Tickets can be purchased at Mahaska Drug, Mahaska Chamber, H&S Feed & Country Store, and Oskaloosa True Value until Thursday, November 21, 2024.

There is no cost to attend the event. Make sure to grab some cookies, hot cocoa, and a picture with Santa and friends. Step in line for a horse drawn-wagon ride around the square, provided by Mahaska Drug. Free will donations are welcome. All proceeds go to maintenance and installation of the Painting with Lights display.

Don’t worry about dinner! Food trucks will be on the East side of the square November 23, from 5-7pm. More details to come!

The Painting with Lights Display will be on from 4:45pm-11:00pm every night through January 5, 2025.

To learn more about Oskaloosa’s holiday events, please visit www.mahaskachamber.org/calendar.