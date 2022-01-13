Oskaloosa Small Business Owner Goldman Sachs Graduate

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Graduates 21 Small Business Owners in Iowa

After a challenging 12 weeks of curriculum, the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program has announced the graduation of 21 business owners from their sixth cohort of the program in Iowa. The members of this cohort are small business owners from across the state that represent a diverse range of business and industry. These business owners now join an alumni network in Iowa of more than 160 individuals, and more than 12,000 program alumni nationwide.

• Adrienne Allen, MAD J Repair & Towing – Ankeny

• Aubrey Alvarez, Eat Greater Des Moines – Des Moines

• Yvette Ardolino, LINOH20 – Central City

• Bill Brown, Insulights.com – Akron

• Heather Brown, Night Dive – Oelwein

• John Bryant, International Translation Services – Des Moines

• Ronald Carrillo, Multiservices R&M, Inc. – Mount Pleasant

• V Fixmer-Oraiz, Astig Planning – Iowa City

• Nicholas Honer, Kreative Koatings, Inc. – Carlisle

• Kym Howe, Learning Post & Toys – Urbandale

• Annette Lee, Provider Insights, Inc. – Des Moines

• Brad Lufkin, Lufkin Benefits Solutions – Urbandale

• Mariela Maya, Panka Peruvian Restaurant – Des Moines

• Jen Miller, Interior Painting Plus – Audubon

• Chrystina Morteo, Gaia Waxing, Inc. – Dubuque

• Heather Nelson, WanderLunch – Oskaloosa

• Andrea Shank, Corridor Technology Professionals – Cedar Rapids

• Christina Smith, Community Support Advocates – Des Moines

• Terrence Thames, Cocoa Creative Agency – Des Moines

• Mackenzie Walters, StoryStruck Marketing – West Des Moines

• Jimmy Waters, 3rd Degree Screening, Inc. – Council Bluffs

“This program has gone above and beyond my expectations. The most important, unexpected part was the community. Coming through this program, I’ve learned so much from the other small business owners I’ve been able to meet. We’ve celebrated each other’s successes, supported each other during setbacks, and I know I’ll always have this group I can count on as we all move forward and grow our businesses with the knowledge we’ve gained,” said program alumni, Heather Brown, owner of Night Dive Swimwear.

Nationwide, nearly 67% of business owners that complete the 10,000 Small Businesses program report an increase in revenue just six months after graduation from the program. Additionally, 47% of alumni report an increase in net new jobs. The program is available to small business owners across the state of Iowa, those interested are invited to apply on the program’s website, www.10ksbapply.com/iowa or they may contact Mallory Armstrong at mcarmstrong@dmacc.edu for more information.