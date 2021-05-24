Oskaloosa Schools Graduate, The Class Of 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – In a ceremony that more closely resembled graduation ceremonies before the pandemic, the students from the Oskaloosa High School Class of 2021 stepped across the stage, accepting their diplomas.

Oskaloosa Schools Superintendent Paula Wright welcomed everyone to the ceremony. “It is the culmination of 13 years of hard work, the realization of goals obtained, and the acknowledgment of successes achieved.”

Paiven Knoot and Preston VanEngelenhoven delivered their address to the students and those in attendance.

Knoot shared in her address, “We have not only grown together but made the most out of everything that was in front of us. Cherish the small victories and continue to find the strength to not only have them for yourself but to make them for others.

VanEngelenhoven, in his speech, stated, “I’m proud of us. We made it work here. While the world is crumbling, we were learning calculus and Shakespeare. Not only did we live through one of the most eventful years in history, but we graduated during it. We came out of this year battered and bruised but what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.”

Outgoing OHS Principal Stacy Bandy shared his thoughts on the day. “I’m glad that you let me be part of your class and your life. And I know many of you teachers feel the same way. But you never know it until you get gray hair, how much it really means. You really don’t.”

And after all the thoughts were shared, Bandy presented the Oskaloosa High School Class of 2021.