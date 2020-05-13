Oskaloosa School District Honors Retirees

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa School Board met on Tuesday evening, utilizing social distancing and technology to bring the board members together.

First off, the Board recognized those teachers retiring after the 2019-2020 school year.

Those honored included Wyleen Johnston – 34 years of service, Kim Lowry – 33 years of service, Renee Gatton – 31 years of service, Deb DeJong – 29 years of service, Bill Tolles – 24 years of service, Chad Farner – 23 years of service, Mike Goudy – 19 years of service, and Lona Brager – 14 years of service. Combined, their years of teaching equaled 207 years of experience.

The administration from Oskaloosa Community School District also thanked the Board members for their service during this week, which recognizes the work they perform for the district.

The Board then heard a presentation regarding grading, and how the district would evaluate grading in the future. A committee is looking for ways to translate a grade letter benchmark into a letter grade, with district-wide expectations.

The focus would be on the learning each student achieves, and not necessarily the grade. “What are we learning? How are we getting better?”

Board Member Carl Drost said that he’s supportive of a system, but it needs to be consistent with at least 80 percent of the college and universities that our graduates are going to go to. He said that’s important because he’s worried the students may then not qualify for those schools.

“We are on the same page there,” assured Oskaloosa School Superintendent Paula Wright on the grading system being explored. “Whatever we do will result in a grade point average and a class rank.”

The Board accepted the resignations of Ryan Parker as Head Boys Basketball Coach, Tammi Wright as Assistant Volleyball Coach, and Eddie Alleman as Assistant Volleyball Coach.

Those resignations were accepted as presented by the Board.

Alexandria Eckenrod resigned as Oskaloosa Middle School Language Arts Teacher and Connor Kem submitted a resignation as Physical Education Teacher at the Oskaloosa Elementary School.

The Board has options with the last two resignations, which included denying the resignations, or let the teachers out of the resignation, or accept the resignation pending suitable replacement.

Superintendent Paula Wright suggested accepting the resignations pending suitable replacement for the teacher positions. “Then, we will let them out when we feel we have a suitable replacement hired.”

Suitable replacements could take upwards of three weeks from now.

The Board then accepted the approval of Katie Allmaras and Nick Eversmeyeras as Assistant Girls Basketball Coaches. Both will serve their new positions in the upcoming season.

Jenna Wilson was also hired to a one year contract as the 7th-grade reading teacher. She will be filling in for Mrs. Edgren, who is taking a leave of absence.

Kaitlyn Letzring was hired as basketball cheerleading sponsor, and Brianna Hill was hired as the Oskaloosa Elementary Special Education teacher at the Oskaloosa Elementary School.

The Board adjourned after nearly a three-hour-long session.