Oskaloosa News Recap For November 4th, 2020

What’s for dinner?

The average couple argues 156 times a year over where to grab dinner, according to new research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Panera Bread.

A study of 2,000 Americans who have ever been in a relationship revealed that the “typical” couple gets in a fight three times a week over where to eat. According the survey, it takes the average couple 17 minutes to finally make a decision, with 16% taking more than 30 minutes.

Also, over half of the respondents reported they dread hearing the question.

###

Shootings in NYC are up 120% in October year over year.

The NYPD reported 137 shootings last month, compared to 62 reported in October of 2019. The department also reported a very, very slight decrease in murders, with 35 this October compared to the 36 last October.

However, year-to-date figures show an uptick in murders and shootings for the first 10 months of 2020.

###

The 20-year-old gunman who fatally shot four people before being killed by police Monday night in Vienna has been identified as Kujtim Fejzula, a young Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen. He has a previous terror conviction for attempting to join the Islamic State extremist group Syria, according to multiple outlets.

Fourteen others who are associated with Fejzulai have been detained for questioning.

By Tuesday, investigators were able to determine there was no evidence of a “second perpetrator,” which many initial reports had stated.

The attack drew swift condemnation from leaders around Europe, including from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

President Donald Trump also condemned “yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe.”

###

Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach home will be demolished.

The $22 million property, which hit the market in July, has been purchased by Florida real-estate developer Todd Michael Glaser.

Glaser said that the deal is slated to close in December, after which he will tear it down and replace it with a 14,000-square-foot Art Moderne home.

The home is located about a mile from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

###

It sounds like a game of CLUE: The “Sausage King.” A crossbow. The sauna.

Vladimir Marugov, who has been dubbed the King of Sausage, was shot by masked intruders who broke into his home while he was relaxing in his sauna.

The intruders, who tied up Marugov and his wife, demanded “all the money in the home.” The wife was able to flee and call police who later discovered her husband’s body. The robbers escaped in the victim’s car, which was later found outside of Moscow.

One suspect was arrested Monday evening and according to investigators is refusing to cooperate.

###

A new study found that adults who previously contracted COVID show signs of a cellular (T-cell) immunity against the virus 6 months later, with levels considerably higher in those who experienced symptoms.

The yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, evaluated 100 non-hospitalized healthcare workers in the UK between March and April, who tested positive for antibodies. After being tracked for 6 months, researchers found that every person had detectable T-cells, with higher levels in those who showed symptoms.

The findings are key to understanding whether those who have already been infected can fight off reinfection and if so, for how long.

###

Porn has been banned in Thailand.

The government announced Tuesday that Pornhub and 190 other sites that show pornography have been banned. The order was part of an effort to block access to porn and gambling websites, which are illegal under the country’s cybercrime law, according to Reuters.

The move prompted public and social media unrest, along with the hashtag #SavePornhub.

WORTH NOTING: Thai users spent more time on the site last year–11 minutes and 21 seconds, to be exact–than anywhere else in the world, according to Pornhub.

###

The Second Amendment Foundation, the Firearms Policy Coalition and the New Jersey 2nd Amendment Society teamed up on a lawsuit filed in New Jersey against the state’s firearm laws.

The suit challenges the procedure gun-owning residents must follow in order to obtain a permit to carry a handgun in public. Without a permit, owners can only keep their firearms inside their homes or businesses, according to NJ.com.

The groups called the order a “draconian prohibition,” as obtaining a permit is near impossible. Here are the requirements: “Testimony from three people on the applicant’s moral character and behavior; gun safety certificates; and a written certification of justifiable need to carry a handgun.”

According to the lawsuit, to meet the “justifiable need” standard, gun owners must prove there is an urgent need for self-protection and no other alternative than an armed defense.

Most residents who apply are denied the permit, according to the outlet.

###

Pregnant women are at a higher risk of death and severe illness from COVID than women who are not with child, according to the CDC.

The study found that pregnant women were 70% more likely to die from the virus than nonpregnant women. However, the overall risk of death or severe illness from COVID is still low, as pregnant women are typically young and healthy enough to carry a child, which gives them better outcomes against the virus.

CDC researchers analyzed the outcomes of 409,462 women ages 15-44 who tested positive for COVID and were experiencing symptoms. Of those, 23,434 were pregnant.

###

Stocks showed sharp gains on Tuesday as the Dow added 554 points, the Nasdaq pushed higher 202 points and the S&P increased 58 points.

Markets seemed to hedge bets on the election results matching late polls favoring Democrats. Some investors believe a larger stimulus package could be in the works and be delivered sooner if the race follows these predictions.

Bank shares led the way during the session with Goldman Sachs surging 4.3 percent and both Citigroup and JPMorgan finishing over 3 percent positive.

###

Top 5 Fiction & Nonfiction Books Currently on the New York Times Best Sellers List:

FICTION:

1. “A Time For Mercy,” John Grisham

2. “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks

3. “The Searcher,” Tana French

4. “The Evening and the Morning,” Ken Follett

5. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman

NONFICTION:

1. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey

2. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle

3. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson

4. “Killing Crazy Horse,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

5. “One Vote Away,” Ted Cruz

###

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Amazing Race / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Goldbergs / ABC / 7:00 pm

• The Masked Singer / FOX / 7:00 pm

• American Housewife / ABC / 7:30 pm

• The Conners / ABC / 8:00 pm

• American Ninja Warriors / NBC / 8:00 pm

• I Can See Your Voice / FOX / 8:00 pm

• black-ish / ABC / 8:30 pm

• The Con / ABC / 9:00 pm

###

A documentary focused on Princess Diana is in the works at Lightbox productions.

“Diana” will tell the story of the princess through thousands of hours of news reports, previously unseen footage and photographs.

It will be released in 2022, in honor of the 25th anniversary of Princess Di’s death.

###

Tye Sheridan, Tom Hardy, Stephan James, Pete Davidson, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sensmeier, Moises Arias, and Angus Cloud have been set to star in a Vietnam war movie, titled “The Things They Carried.”

The film is based on the book of the same name, written by Tim O’Brien. The book won the 1990 National Book Critics Circle Award and has been named a New York Times Book of the Century.

Production is scheduled to begin early next year.

###

Eve is leaving “The Talk” at the end of the year after four seasons on the CBS daytime talk show.

The co-host, who has been filming the show from her home in London, told viewers that she is unable to travel due to the recent COVID lockdowns in the UK. Also, she shared that she wants to focus on “expanding her family.”

No word on a replacement.

###

NBC has pulled the coronavirus-centered series “Connecting…” from its schedule. The four remaining episodes will air online on Peacock and NBC.com.

“Superstore” will take over the Thursday evening timeslot.

###

Bruce Springsteen made history with his latest album “Letter To You,” which sits at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The milestone makes the recording artist the first to have an album land in the top five in each of the last six decades, according to Billboard.

###

Tom Cruise is back on set after production was halted due to 12 people testing positive for COVID.

The setback was another blow to the film’s timeline as filming was also suspended earlier this year when the coronavirus first hit.

###

Jeannie Mai is “recovering safely” after undergoing emergency throat surgery.

The TV host took to Instagram to update fans writing: “What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days.”

Mai, who was competeing on the current season of “DWTS,” was forced to drop out because of the health scare.

###

Jeremy Irons will star in Netflix original “Munich.”

The film is an adaptation of the bestselling 2017 novel by Robert Harris, titled “Fatherland.”

The story takes place in the fall of 1938 when Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain’s government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, British civil servant Hugh Legat and Paul von Hartmann, a German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the center of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger, according to the film’s official description.

The movie is currently filming in Germany and is expected to be available on Netflix in 2021.

###

“Jeopardy’s Greatest of All Time” are gearing up for a new quiz show on ABC.

James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter will appear on “The Chase,” where contestants face off with TV trivia royalty.

A premiere date is yet-to-be announced.

###

Hilarie Burton will appear as a guest star on “The Walking Dead,” alongside her real-life husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Burton will play Lucille, the late wife of Morgan’s character Negan in one of the bonus episodes of Season 10, according to Entertainment Weekly. As fans will note, Negan’s weapon of choice—a barbed wire covered baseball bat—was named after Lucille, who died of cancer at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse.

###

The Ravens, Packers and Cardinals have all reported that at least one of their players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also, the Browns announced they would be holding meetings remotely after a player reported COVID symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Steelers, who played the Ravens on Sunday, released a statement saying that they did additional testing and “turned back negative results.”

###

National Chicken Lady Day

National Candy Day

National Stress Awareness Day

###

1873 – Anthony Iske patents the first meat-slicing machine.

A knife was guided by a frame and the width of the cut was adjusted using wooden slats.

###

1922 – The entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb is found in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt.

British archeologist Howard Carter was behind the discovery. The entrance was found near the tomb of King Ramses VI. They waited another 22 days before walking down the passage; but when they did, the tomb was very well-preserved.

Over the following few years, archeologists excavated the four rooms of the tomb. King Tut’s sarcophagus consisted of three coffins, each within the other. They’re on display at the Cairo Museum today.

###

1924 – Nellie Tayloe Ross becomes the first female governor in the United States, when she wins election to lead Wyoming. She filled the seat vacated by her late husband William Ross.

She largely extended her husband’s policies, one of which included strengthening prohibition laws.

She lost re-election in 1926, which she blamed on a weak campaign and her support for prohibition. In 1928, she received considerable support to be the Vice-Presidential nominee, but eventually lost; later in her career, she became the first female director of the US Mint under FDR.

###

1928 – Prolific New York gambler Arnold Rothstein is fatally shot while playing poker at the Park Central Hotel in Manhattan.

Rothstein owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in debts after a streak of bad luck, which he reportedly refused to pay, claiming his losing hands were caused by rigged games. Police found him in the lobby of his hotel, bleeding, and followed the trail of blood to George “Hump” McManus’ suite.

McManus was tried for the murder, but acquitted for lack of evidence. Though Rothstein was still cognizant on his deathbed, he refused to give up his killer — keeping to the Gangsters’ Code.

###

1939 – Packard Motor Company exhibits the first air-conditioned car at the Auto Show in Chicago.

The air in the car was cooled through a system similar to those found today. Cadillac launched its competing model in 1941.

Due to the size of the air conditioning units, the cars’ trunk sizes were significantly smaller.

###

2008 – Barack Obama becomes the first African-American man elected to the nation’s highest office.

In his “landslide” “mandate” victory, he won a staggering, overwhelming 52.9 percent of the vote. He did, however, bag 365 electoral votes to challenger John McCain’s 173.

###

Jordan Smith – pop singer – 27

Dez Bryant – NFL wide receiver – 32

Louise Redknapp – pop singer – 46

Steven Ogg – voice actor, “The Walking Dead”, “Grand Theft Auto V” – 47

Diddy – rapper – 51

Matthew McConaughey – movie actor, “Dallas Buyers Club”, “Interstellar” – 51

Ralph Macchio – movie actor, “The Karate Kid”, “The Outsiders” – 59

Kathy Griffin – comedian – 60

Tony Abbott – world leader, Australia – 63

Laura Bush – political wife – 74

Loretta Swit – TV actress, “M*A*S*H” – 83

Mildred McDaniel – American Olympic high jumper – 1933 (d. 2004)

Doris Roberts – TV actress, “Everybody Loves Raymond”, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” – 1925 (d. 2016)

Walter Cronkite – American broadcast journalist and news anchor – 1916 (d. 2009)

###