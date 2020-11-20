Oskaloosa News Recap For November 20th, 2020

Local News

COVID-19 In “Uncontrolled Community Spread” Within Mahaska County

City Council Eyes March Special Election

Supervisors Press Forward On Radio Project

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Friends And Family Host Fundraiser For Scholarship

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

Young Y Member Digs Deep to Support the new Y

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

Indians Network

National and World News

Winston the dachshund is a hero!

The tiny pup rescued his 15-year-old chiweenie friend named Mijo, who was being attacked by a mountain lion. Their owners told a local Colorado news outlet that the dogs got out of the house through an open door and within seconds, the giant cat grabbed Mijo. Instead of running away in fear, Winston chased the mountain lion and barked at it until it dropped the dog and left.

Mijo was unfortunately injured in the attack, losing his right eye and suffering a seizure, but his owner is hopeful he will recover.

###

Over 100,000 people have volunteered to set sail – free-of-charge – on Royal Caribbean’s government-mandated test voyages.

The test sailings are among the cruise ship industry protocols instituted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cruise lines must launch the simulated voyages to test their coronavirus safety measures before being given the opportunity to resume operating from US ports, Cruise Industry News reported.

###

Jumping earthworms are taking over the US.

The new species dubbed “Alabama jumpers” originated in Asia and arrived stateside about 100 years ago, likely via imported plants. They are now present in 39 states and are “wreaking havoc on the environment,” according to a new study published in Soil Biology and Biochemistry.

The invasive creatures are known for displacing other animals, such as centipedes, salamanders and ground birds, by eating through their habitats. The tiny creatures are so voracious that they can chew through an area roughly the size of 10 football fields in a single year.

Oh! They also reproduce asexually.

###

Some 742,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as coronavirus numbers threaten to shut down businesses again.

The latest batch of claims bring the total filed during the coronavirus crisis to roughly 68.1 million. That is about 42% of the nation’s workforce.

Last week also marked the 35th consecutive week in which new unemployment claims were above the “pre-pandemic record” of 695,000.

###

The former Ohio cheerleader who was accused of murdering her newborn baby, has been released from probation two months early.

Brooke Skylar Richardson was sentenced to three years probation for burying the baby girl in her parents’ backyard in May 2017. She was released on Tuesday after only serving 14 months, the Dayton Daily News reports.

The baby’s paternal grandmother fought against the early release.

###

The family of a 13-year-old girl who died of cystic fibrosis is fighting to keep the photo of her giving the bird on her headstone.

Kayla Carle of Scotland, defied doctors’ predictions when she woke up from a coma after catching the flu last year, but ended up in a wheelchair and placed on oxygen because of her ravaged lungs, according to the Mirror. Several months later she got sick again and passed away.

Recently, her family received a call about the photo they selected for her headstone after someone reported being offended by the “cheeky display.” The city council said they would swap out the photo for free, but Kayla’s family wants to keep it as is.

###

The Rockefeller Center is responding to all those bashing the 75-foot-tall 2020 Christmas tree.

The Center’s official Instagram account defended the tree’s sparse look by saying: “Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on!”

Many were referring to the tree as “the tree of 2020” or “a Charlie Brown tree” after it appeared to lose a giant portion as it was being raised up.

###

A Kentucky family is celebrating the Christmas season in style this year.

Cody Vincent and his family took bourbon barrels that they sell as a side business at the Bourbon Barrel Brothers to create a giant barrel tree.

Before they knew it, they had stacked up 200 barrels – weighing 25,000 pounds – into a KY-style Christmas tree.

WORTH NOTING: All the barrels are empty as the county they live in is a dry county.

###

The FDA will receive Pfizer’s emergency approval application for its COVID-19 vaccine today, the White House announced Wednesday evening. The final numbers in its phase three study show 94% efficacy, a boost from the 90% touted earlier this week.

This process is expected to take several weeks, with a mid-December approval.

MEANWHILE: Where’s the most likely place to catch COVID? The supermarket.

Which types of businesses have barely been regulated due to COVID? The supermarket.

Public Health England and its National Health Services Test and Trace App show that “the most frequent Covid exposure setting” is getting groceries. The data is recent, combined from those out and about between November 9 and 15, and includes 128,808 people — nearly a fifth of whom had been to a supermarket before getting sick.

MEANWHILE STILL: A Danish study headed by Oxford researchers that has struggled to be published has finally released its results. In a randomized study including 3,000 people, of which half were given masks to change out every eight hours, “there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by COVID-19,” The Spectator reports.

Ultimately, 1.8% of those wearing masks got the disease; 2.1% of those without masks did not get COVID.

The researchers remark, “there is a total lack of interest from governments in pursuing evidence-based medicine.”

###

Stocks recovered on Thursday as all three major indexes saw gains. The Nasdaq Composite surged 103 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 44 points and the S&P 500 added 14 points.

Early in the session markets had been mixed, but optimism of economic stimulus attaining congressional approval propelled markets higher. A formal agreement has not yet been reached.

First-time jobless claims for the week ending November 14th increased. The uptick was the first in the last five weeks and is likely the result of renewed virus shutdown tactics being implemented across the country.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Shark Tank / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Blacklist / NBC / 7:00 pm

• Friday Night Smackdown / FOX / 7:00 pm

• 20/20 / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 8:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

These albums are being released today:

Josh Groban, “Harmony”

Iron Maiden, “Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City”

Lee Brice, “Hey World”

Garth Brooks, “Fun”

Killer Be Killed, “Reluctant Hero”

Neil Diamond/London Symphony Orchestra, “Classic Diamonds”

The War on Drugs, “Live Drugs”

Collin Raye, “Scars”

###

“Wonder Woman 1984” will hit theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 25.

The streaming service will only have the flick for 31 days. From day 32-60, the Gal Gadot movie will only be in theaters until it lands on PVOD.

###

Guns N’ Roses is heading on tour.

The band announced eight dates in Nov. 2021 in Australia and New Zealand, with founding members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagen.

There are also 13 dates set in North America and 8 in Europe for Summer 2021.

###

“Songbird” will skip its theatrical release and head straight to PVOD on Dec. 11.

The pandemic thriller, starring KJ Apa and Sofia Carson, tells the story of a grim future (2024) where the SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated during what has become the fourth-year in pandemic-infected world.

###

“Charmed” has cast transgender actor JJ Hawkins for Season 3.

Hawkins will pay Kevin, a trans college student who becomes an ally to Mel, Macy and Maggie.

###

Tina Fey will host “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway.”

The two-hour special with performances from top musicals will raise money for the Broadway community.

It is set to air on Dec. 10.

###

Matthew McConaughey recently discussed his potential political aspirations.

During a radio interview for “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” the actor was asked if he would ever consider running for anything. McConaughey replied: “It would be up to the people more than it would me.”

He explained further: “I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.”

###

Nickelodeon has renewed “Friends” for its nighttime television block.

The agreement is part of a multi-year, multi-series deal that includes several other renewals of syndicated series from Warner Bros.

Also, starting Monday, Nick at Nite will begin its “Super-Stuffed Friends-Giving,” with a lineup of classic “Friends” episodes airing throughout the week and a Thanksgiving-themed marathon on Thursday.

###

Cardi B has been named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.

The rapper will be celebrated at the music brand’s 15th Annual Women in Music event, which will be streamed live on Dec. 10.

Other women set be honored at the event include: Jennifer Lopez, who will receive the Icon Award and Dolly Parton who will earn the Hitmaker Award.

###

Mossimo Giannulli reported to prison on Thursday to bring his five-month sentence for his role in the college admissions scandal.

He will spend his time at a federal prison near Santa Barbara, California, according to a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson.

His wife, Lori Loughlin, is also currently serving her two-month at a facility in Dublin, California.

###

Sports

All 32 NFL teams will be placed in intensive protocol starting this weekend to help mitigate the risk of COVID.

The guidelines include:

Mask use will be mandatory at all team facilities, including during practice and in weight rooms.

Meetings will all be held virtually.

Meals will have to be made available for grab-and-go to avoid congregating in cafeterias.

Time spent in locker rooms also must be limited.

So far, 28 teams have entered intensive protocol at some point and 16 teams have done it more than once.

###

List of the Week

Thanksgiving Trivia (courtesy of goodhousekeeping.com):

1. The first Thanksgiving was a three-day affair. In November 1621, there was so much food that the meal had to be extended.

2. Colonists and Native Americans may not have had turkey at their feast. It is unknown if the group ate turkey in 1621, but they did indulge in lobster, seal, swan and deer.

3. The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade didn’t have any balloons. When the parade debuted in 1924 there were no floats with singers and celebrities and certainly no Santa Claus. Instead, the route was filled with animals from the Central Park Zoo.

4. Thomas Jefferson refused to declare Thanksgiving a holiday. He believed so firmly in the separation of church and state and since Thanksgiving involved prayer and reflection, he thought it would violate the First Amendment.

5. The woman behind “Mary Had a Little Lamb” is also responsible for Thanksgiving’s recognition as a national holiday. Sarah Josepha Hale convinced President Abraham Lincoln to officially declare Thanksgiving a holiday. Her motivation was to help unify the Northern and Southern states amid gathering divisions.

6. Americans prepare 46 million turkeys for Thanksgiving each year. Another 22 million have a follow-up turkey for their Christmas feast.

7. The Butterball Turkey Talk Line answers almost 100,000 calls each season. There is also a 24-hour text line for any questions leading up to the holiday.

8. Americans eat an estimated 50 million pumpkin pies on Thanksgiving. Even with such an outstanding number, pumpkin pies still far short to apple pies.

9. Black Friday is the busiest day of the year for plumbers. Kitchen drains, garbage disposals and toilets require more attention the day after Thanksgiving than any other day.

10. Over 32 million people being Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving.

###

Day of the Year

Africa Industrialization Day

Beautiful Day

Future Teachers of America Day

Globally Organized Hug a Runner Day

Geographic Information Systems Day

Name Your PC Day

Latina Women’s Equal Pay Day

National Peanut Butter Fudge Day

Transgender Day of Remembrance

National Educational Support Professionals Day

National Absurdity Day

Universal Children’s Day

###

On This Date

1789 – New Jersey ratifies the Bill of Rights, the first state to do so.

The addendum to the Constitution granted a list of liberties the Founders did not incorporate into the original draft, but after consideration, were deemed essential to free society.

However, with New Jersey’s approval, they also rejected a measure that forbade Congress from voting itself a pay raise within its own term. That would not become law until 1992.

###

1820 – The whaling ship Exxex is attacked by an 80-ton sperm whale off the coast of South America.

Whales provided materials for oil and their bones had many uses. The crew of the ship got into a tussle with the giant whale, who rammed the boat twice and manage to capsize it.

The whole crew made it into life boats, but only 5 of the 20 survived. They were eventually picked up 83 days later by other ships.

Stories of cannibalism were rampant. It would’ve been the only way to survive. It is legend that men drew straws to see who would be shot in order to be eaten.

The story inspired in part Herman Melville’s novel “Moby Dick.”

###

1923 – Garrett Morgan receives a patent for the design of the modern traffic signal.

While the first stop-and-go signs were implemented in London in the mid-1800s, Morgan’s design incorporated the “slow down” signal, making traffic crossings and intersections a little safer.

Morgan’s story is truly heroic: His parents had been slaves, and he moved to Ohio for work when he was just 14. He developed a knack for working with his hands and found work repairing sewing machines.

At the age of 30 he opened his own store and in 1909 added garment alterations to his services.

Having become rather wealthy, he started his own newspaper, the “Cleveland Call and Post,” in 1920. Given his wealth, he was able to own a car, which made him acutely aware of the needs for improved traffic control in a time when horses, pedestrians, cars, and bikes packed the streets.

His design sold to General Electric for $40,000.

###

1947 – Princess Elizabeth marries Philip Mountbatten.

The ostentatious wedding at Westminster Abbey shook up the royal dynamic of Europe. Philip renounced his titles as Prince of Greece and Denmark to marry Elizabeth.

She was only 21, he was 26. With his marriage to the heir to the British throne, he was made Duke of Edinburgh.

They had four kids: Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward.

###

2003 – Recording producer Phil Spector is indicted for killing actress Lana Clarkson.

Spector worked with the likes of John Lennon, Ike and Tina Turner, and the Ramones.

The trial didn’t begin until 2007. It lasted three and a half months. The jury was deadlocked and the judge declared a mistrial. After a retrial, Spector was convicted of second-degree murder.

He is serving 19-years-to-life. He’ll be eligible for parole when he’s 88 years old.

###

2019 – Prince Andrew officially steps back from public duties following his disastrous interview on his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision was handed down by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

###

Birthdays

Ann Marie Slater – pop singer – 25

Michael Clifford – guitarist – 25

Future – rapper – 37

Kimberley Walsh – pop singer – 39

Josh Turner – country singer – 43

Dierks Bentley – country singer – 44=5

Joel McHale – TV actor, “Community”, “The Soup” – 49

Dabo Swinney – football coach – 51

Rodger Bumpass – voice actor, “SpongeBob SquarePants”, “Monsters, Inc.” – 69

Joe Walsh – rock singer – 73

Joe Biden – politician – 78

Born On This Date

Richard Dawson – TV actor, “Hogan’s Heroes”, “Family Feud”, “The Running Man” – 1932 (d. 2012)

Robert F. Kennedy – politician – 1925 (d. 1968)

Robert Armstrong – American actor, “King Kong”, “Mighty Joe Young” – 1890 (d. 1973)

Maximinus – Roman Emperor – 270 (d. 313)

###

Deaths

Bobby Brown Jr. has died.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told E! News that authorities responded to a report of a medical emergency. Upon arriving on scene they discovered a dead body. A cause of death has not been revealed.

He was 28.

Bobby’s death comes five years after half-sibling Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015.

###

Happy Hour

SPICED BOURBON, BEER AND MAPLE MARTINI

(Courtesy of foodnetwork.com)

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup chilled bourbon

¼ cup chilled dark beer

¼ cup chilled pure maple syrup

Ice cubes

1 whole nutmeg

4 small dried red chiles

DIRECTIONS:

Combine the bourbon, beer and maple syrup in a martini shaker.

Fill the shaker with ice cubes.

Cover and shake about 8 times.

Strain the drink equally into 4 large chilled martini glasses.

Using a nutmeg grater, grate about 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg over each martini.

Add a chile to each martini and stir to blend.

Serve very cold.

###