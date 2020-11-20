Oskaloosa News Recap For November 19th, 2020

Local News

COVID-19 In “Uncontrolled Community Spread” Within Mahaska County

City Council Eyes March Special Election

Supervisors Press Forward On Radio Project

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Friends And Family Host Fundraiser For Scholarship

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

Young Y Member Digs Deep to Support the new Y

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

Indians Network

National and World News

The CDC is advising those who plan to attend a family gathering this holiday season to “avoid caroling, loud music and alcohol” in order to limit chances of contracting COVID.

The CDC also reiterated that the virus is “primarily transmitted from person-to-person through respiratory droplets like saliva.” Also, sneezes and coughs can increase the chance of someone contracting the virus.

Other holiday activities noted as high risk include: shopping in crowded stores around Thanksgiving, participating or watching a crowded race, attending a parade or large indoor gathering with people who aren’t from your household.

###

Thanksgiving celebrations are limited in Oregon but protests and riots are not.

Democrat Gov. Kate Brown ordered a two-week freeze this week that limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households. Violators face up to 30 days in jail, up to $1,250 in fines, or both, according to the Oregonian.

What is not mentioned in the order is the number of protestors and rioters allowed to congregate in the streets. A valid point as Portland has been a hotbed of protests, riots, looting and violence.

###

More Americans are now willing to get a coronavirus vaccine.

According to a new Gallup poll, which was conducted between Oct. 19 and Nov. 1, 58% stated they would be open to the vaccine. The number is up from 50% of Americans saying they would get it in September.

Of the 42% of Americans who said they are not willing to get the vaccine, 37% said the rushed development is the main reason, while 26% said they are waiting until it is confirmed to be safe and another 12% said they just don’t trust vaccines in general.

###

After missing for almost a year, Walter the Golden Retriever has been reunited with his owner.

Kate Olson, of New Hampshire, was visiting family in Arnold, Missouri last Thanksgiving when Walter slipped out of his collar and took off. Olson stayed in the area for weeks hoping to find her beloved pup.

As months passed, Olson got a few calls of sightings and flew back and forth to continue her search. She created a “Where’s Walter” Facebook page and reached out to multiple animal rescue groups. Ten months passed and Olson started to give up hope of ever seeing Walter again, until she got a call on Nov. 13 from Lost Paws Trapping of Belleville, Illinois that he had been found!

The pair were reunited last Friday night.

###

Californians are apparently supposed to do what Gov. Newsom says and not what he does.

Newsom, who wants to enforce strict guidelines to combat the coronavirus in his state, was spotted mingling with friends at an upscale restaurant in wine country. Also, no one appeared to have masks on.

Newsom addressed the photos saying it was a “bad mistake.”

A spokesman for group of diners told FOX 11 that the seating was considered outdoors, yet an eyewitness told the outlet that the glass sliding doors encircling the group had to be shut “because of all their noise.”

###

After losing his sense of taste and smell Russell Donnelly figured coronavirus was to blame. A positive rapid test later and his theory was proven correct.

Despite the test results, his friends didn’t believe he really couldn’t taste anything, so Donnelly put his taste buds to the test and joined the “COIVD Taste Test” on TikTok.

The 30-year-old made a video of himself eating a raw onion and garlic paste and drinking a shot of lemon juice. The video went viral and has been viewed over 15.4 million times.

He has since filmed himself eating an Oreo with Wasabi in it, drinking orange juice after brushing his teeth with a huge glob of toothpaste and drinking shots of vinegar.

###

The wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,100 locations across the country will still happen this year, but with extra safety guidelines in place.

On Tuesday, President Trump announced that the annual event at Arlington National Ceremony, which honors fallen soldiers, will still “go on” after it was previously announced the tradition would be cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

Co-founder of Wreaths Across America, Karen Worcester said the “outpouring” of support from across the country to honor the fallen was “phenomenal.”

###

Baskin-Robbins is bringing back its annual ice-cream filled “Turkey Cake.”

The limited-edition cake, which is shaped like an actual turkey, is made with two sugar cones for its legs and covered in a caramel-colored praline glaze. The “stuffing” flavors include chocolate chip cookie dough, old-fashioned butter pecan or peanut butter and chocolate.

###

Pepsi announced their newest, limited-edition flavor on Tuesday: Pepsi Apple Pie.

According to the release, the cola is designed to taste and smell like apple pie, complete with notes of cinnamon, crisp apples and buttery pastry crust.

But here is the catch, the new flavor will NOT be available for purchase in stores. Instead, those wanting to try it must post a photo or video of their best baking fail on Twitter or TikTok along with the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge.

Pepsi will then choose their favorites and send the winners their own 2-liter bottle of the apple pie cola.

###

Tube Talk

###

Showbiz News

Harvey Weinstein has fallen ill behind bars.

The disgraced media mogul is being “closely monitored” with a fever, according to his reps.

No one in the prison would “confirm nor deny that Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19,” Deadline reports.

###

Apple TV+ has picked its cast for Season 2 of its drama series “Truth Be Told.”

Merle Dandridge, Jason O’Mara, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Christopher Backus, Cranston Johnson, Hale Appleman, Anthony Lee Medina and Mychala Lee are set star alongside Kate Hudson and Octavia Spencer.

The second season will focus on America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, Variety reports.

###

Zachary Levi (“Shazam!”) has signed on to star in “The Unbreakable Boy.”

The inspirational true story, follows Austin, a kid born with a rare brittle-bone disease and Autism. Levi will play Austin’s dad, Scott. The role of Austin has not yet been cast.

Production is slated to begin soon. No word on a projected release date.

###

Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit, and Ariana Neal are set as series regulars in Netflix’s “Archive 81 series.”

The series is based on the supernatural horror podcast which launched in 2018 and has run for three seasons. It describes itself as a fiction podcast about horror, cities, and the subconscious.

No word on a release date.

###

HBO Max announced this week that “My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood” will be released on Dec. 3.

The special will highlight the Grammy winner’s songs from “My Gift,” her first holiday album.

###

Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana will join Ryan Reynolds for Netflix’s “The Adam Project.”

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Deadline reports that the movie will have “time-travel element.”

###

The card game UNO is set to be adapted as a TV game show after a collab between Mattel, Propagate Content and “Let’s Make a Deal” showrunner John Quinn.

“The Uno Game Show” will be part of a new slate of unscripted shows being developed my Mattel Television. The company is best known for producing “Thomas & Friends,” Netflix’s “Barbie Princess Adventure and the “Masters of the Universe” series.

Variety reports that the series will feature four teams competing to become the ultimate Uno champion. It will include audience participation, over-the-top physical challenges and trivia.

###

The CW is developing new drama series, “Wonder Girl.”

The show centers on “Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer who was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God, who learns that she is Wonder Girl. With her newfound power she must fight the evil forces that would seek to destroy the world,” according to the official description.

The show marks the first Latina superhero title character of a DC TV series.

###

Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan and many others are joining forces to honor Nurse Heroes with an all-star concert set to air on Thanksgiving.

Whoopi Goldberg will host the star-studded affair, with special appearances by Billy Crystal and Oprah Winfrey.

The concert will provide funds for programs including scholarships for nurses and their children.

###

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be returning to traditional TV for some special airings this holiday season.

The Peanuts classics, which left their longtime home of ABC for Apple, will air ad free on PBS and PBS Kids this Sunday Nov. 22 and Sunday, Dec. 13, respectively.

They will also stream ad free and in HD on AppleTV+, as was previously reported.

###

Sports

Theo Epstein is stepping down after nine seasons as the Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations.

The team announced Epstein’s exit this week, while also revealing that general manager Jed Hoyer will take his place.

Epstein transformed the long-suffering Cubs and helped bring home a championship in 2016 – their first since 1945.

###

Day of the Year

National Carbonated Beverage With Caffeine Day

National Play Monopoly Day

Great American Smokeout

National Rural Health Day

“Have a Bad Day” Day

Equal Opportunity Day

International Men’s Day

National Camp Day

National Blow Bagpipes Day

World Toilet Day

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

National Entrepreneurs’ Day

###

On This Date

1863 – President Lincoln dedicates the military cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Just shy of 300 words, the famous address memorialized those who had died in battle and why the Union must fight to preserve itself.

Four months earlier, more than 45,000 were killed, injured, captured or missing following three days of bloody fighting. With the subsequent Union victory, Lee was forced to retreat, and never again made a significant punch into Union territory.

On the day of the speech, the crowd that gathered first heard a two-hour speech from Edward Everett, a politician and diplomat.

Only one photo is known to exist of Lincoln at the dedication. Since his speech was so short, photographers didn’t have ample time to set up.

###

1985 – President Reagan meets with Mikhail Gorbachev in Geneva, Switzerland.

The encounter marked their first summit as leaders, and the first between the American and Soviet leader in more than 8 years.

While no significant policy emerged from the discussion, the men quickly struck up a personal friendship that endured as the Soviet Union eventually collapsed.

###

1996 – The longest bridge to span ice-covered water in the world is completed, in Canada.

The Confederation Bridge spans just over 8 miles, supported by piers 250 meters apart. It would open to the public the following May, after extensive testing and maintenance.

The bridge is not a straight shot across water. Instead it is curved, helping drivers to see traffic ahead of them.

###

1998 – Kenneth Starr first presents his case against Bill Clinton to the House Judiciary Committee.

The presentation was the beginning of the end of a $45 million investigation into accusations that the President lied about real estate investments, and expanded into his affair in the White House.

Bill Clinton was eventually acquitted by the Senate.

###

2003 – Santa Barbara County police issue an arrest warrant for Michael Jackson.

It followed an accusation of child molestation against the pop icon, who was increasingly becoming a public freakshow in the tabloids. His image wasn’t helped by a documentary by Martin Bashir, whose crew had unprecedented and tremendous access to Jackson and his family. Jackson’s admission on camera to sleeping in bed with other children triggered the investigation into his illicit behavior.

In early 2005 his case went to trial, and Jackson was subsequently acquitted. Following the trial, Jackson and his family moved to Bahrain. He returned in 2006.

Jackson died in 2009 of acute Propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home in Los Angeles.

###

Birthdays

Marquise Goodwin – NFL player – 30

Patrick Kane – hockey player – 32

Jeannie Ortega – pop singer – 34

Adam Driver – movie actor, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, “The Dead Don’t Die” – 37

Ryan Howard – baseball player – 41

Lil’mo – R&B singer – 42

Jodie Foster – movie actress, “Taxi Driver”, “The Silence of the Lambs” – 58

Meg Ryan – movie actress, “You’ve Got Mail”, “Top Gun” – 59

Allison Janney – TV actress, “Mom”, “10 Things I Hate About You” – 61

Calvin Klein – fashion designer – 78

Larry King – TV show host – 87

Born On This Date

Tom Villard – American actor, “My Girl”, “Heartbreak Ridge” – 1953 (d. 1994)

Dan Haggerty – American actor, “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams” – 1941 (d. 2016)

Gene Tierney – American actress, “Laura”, “Leave Her to Heaven” – 1920 (d. 1991)

James Garfield – 20th US President – 1831 (d. 1881)

###

Deaths

Ben Watkins has died.

The teen, known for his appearance on “MasterChef Junior,” passed away this week after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer.

He was 14.

###