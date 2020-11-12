Oskaloosa News Recap For November 12th, 2020

Local News

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

The Election Is Over Locally

No Changes To Oskaloosa Return To Learn Plan

Mahaska Public Health Talks Latest COVID-19 Information

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

Indians Network

National and World News

Oncologist Dr. Zeke Emanuel, one of the 10 advisory board members on Joe Biden’s COVID task force, wants a “fair international distribution of [the] vaccine.”

Meaning, he wants a vaccine to be distributed globally – either by selling or just giving it away to other countries – before it is made available to every citizen in a particular country…including the US.

Emanuel believes that countries should only have enough of a supply to “reach a threshold for herd immunity.” He doesn’t believe that a high death toll could be avoided by providing vaccines to countries based on “the number of frontline health care workers, the proportion of population over 65, and the number of people with comorbidities.”

This is likely based on his idea that “by 75, creativity, originality and productivity are pretty much gone for the vast, vast majority of us.”

WORTH NOTING: Joe Biden will turn 78 this month.

###

Eta reached hurricane status Wednesday as it takes aim at Florida’s West Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said they expect landfall by today, bringing heavy rain, tropical-storm-force winds, storm surge and tropical tornadoes to the Sunshine State.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. It was followed Monday by the 29th storm – Theta.

###

The CDC updated its mask guidance this week stating that wearing a face covering protects the wearer from not only transmitting, but also catching coronavirus.

The new guideline is based on early research that supports community masking to lower virus spread, particularly when it’s estimated that more than half of transmissions stem from asymptomatic people.

The CDC has continued to refine and update its guidance as the pandemic has progressed and more research comes up.

###

McDonald’s is planning to add a new crispy chicken sandwich to its menu.

The chain announced the news during an Investors Day event this week, touting the new addition as an “exciting expansion for its chicken portfolio.”

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be available early next year.

###

A cemetery in Blairsville, Pennsylvania was filled with over 500 full-sized American flags on Wednesday in honor of service members for Veterans Day.

The flags, which have been erected annually since 1990, are also displayed on Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Each flag has its own identifiable marker to represent a fallen service member, which includes the person’s name and service dates, and can be located on a map placed near the entrance of Blairsville Cemetery.

###

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 have been named the Green Car and Truck of the year by the Green Car Journal.

The all-electric Mach-E was lauded as a significant entry in the segment, while the F-150 won the award on the strength of its hybrid powertrain option, which will be the only one available in a full-size truck.

Both vehicles will hit the market by the end of the year.

###

Chris Nikic, 21, became the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon last weekend.

The triathlon, which consisted of a 2.4-mile swim, 122-mile bike ride and marathon-length run, had a 17-hour time limit. Nikic crossed the finish line after 16 hours, 46 minutes and 9 seconds, according to Guinness World Records.

For his next goal, Nikic is hoping to qualify for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla., according to a Tampa-based news station.

###

A 2,000-pound great white shark was spotted near Miami on Wednesday.

The deep ocean predator, who is being tracked by non-profit organization OCEARCH, has reportedly traveled 13,066 miles from the coast of Canada en route to the Gulf of Mexico.

Researchers are hoping the shark’s travels will lead them to more discoveries of great white sharks, as they are a now classified as a vulnerable population – just one tick up from endangered — by the World Wildlife Fund.

###

The “Genius Dog Challenge” is underway in Hungary.

The challenge pits six of the world’s smartest dogs against one another to show who is able to best learn the names of new objects. All of the dogs participating in the competition are Border collies, simply because of all the dogs found that possess the skill were from that breed.

The first stage of the contest gives the contestants one week to learn the names of six toys and the second stage will see if they can learn the names of 12 toys.

The dogs in the competition are: Squall (Florida); Gaia (Brazil); Nalani (Netherlands); Rico (Spain); Max (Budapest) and Whisky (Norway).

###

Stock averages were mixed on Wednesday as the Nasdaq surged 232 points, the S&P tacked on 27 points and the Dow fell 23 points.

The Nasdaq Composite gained as investors bought back into the technology sector after the index was down on both Monday and Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications bounced back 10 percent after falling nearly 25 percent earlier in the week.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Young Sheldon / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Station 19 / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Superstore / NBC / 7:00 pm

• Thursday Night Football: Colts @ Titans / FOX / 7:00 pm

• B Positive / CBS / 7:30 pm

• Mom / CBS / 8:00 pm

• Grey’s Anatomy / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Law & Order: Special Victims Unit / NBC / 8:00 pm

• The Unicorn / CBS / 8:30 pm

• Star Trek: Discovery / CBS / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Mads Mikkelsen is rumored to be replacing Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beast” films.

As previously reported, Depp was “asked to resign by Warner Bros” last week in light of his “wife beating” case.

Despite the recasting, the next installment in the franchise is still on track to be released in 2022, according to Deadline.

###

Bad Bunny will be a guest star in the third season of Netflix series, “Narcos: Mexico.”

The rapper’s character, Arturo “Kitty” Paez, is a member of the Narco Juniors gang, which is “composed of rich, well connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs and violence,” Variety reports.

It is not clear when the new season will be released.

###

Jennifer Lopez’s rom-com, “Marry Me” has been pushed back to May of 2021.

Universal announced the decision, explaining that things had to get “reshuffled” because of the coronavirus crisis.

Lopez teased the flick last month, revealing that her character is a pop star who learns her equally famous partner is cheating on her. The plot twists when during one of her concerts she sees a fan, played by Owen Wilson, holding a sign that reads “Marry Me” and on a whim, she does.

###

CBS has picked up comedy series “United States of Al.”

The series, which stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young, centers around a friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al) (Kalyan), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America, according to Deadline.

No word on when it will premiere.

###

“Emily in Paris” has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

The series, which stars Lily Collins as an ambitious twentysomething marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris, launched on the streaming giant last month.

###

A “Scorpion King” reboot is in the works.

Universal Pictures and Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Production have signed Jonathan Herman to write the script.

While Johnson will produce the flick, it is unlikely he will have his own part, as he is booked through 2022.

Plot details are vague on what the reboot will look like compared to the original, but sources told Deadline that unlike the original, this one will be a “contemporary take set in modern times.”

###

Netflix has ordered an 18-episode series titled “The Netflix Afterparty.”

The weekly comedy aftershow, hosted by David Spade, is described as a “first-of-its-kind weekly comedy panel show where comedians, casts, and creators come to chat about the streaming giant’s buzziest shows and films. Each episode will be dedicated to one of the latest Netflix movies or TV shows to hit the cultural zeitgeist, with the stars of that title participating in interviews, pop culture discussions, sketches and segments. Each week, the co-hosts will be joined by a different Netflix comedian to round out the panel.”

The series will air Sundays and is slated to premiere next year.

###

Kate Winslet shattered a film record originally held by Tom Cruise.

The actress held her breath underwater for seven minutes while filming a scene for “Avatar 2,” beating the record set by Cruise in “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation” by one minute.

Winslet recently spoke on the dramatic underwater scene saying: “The thing is, when you can hold your breath for seven minutes, you become unafraid. Actually, strangely, I was able to rely on my own ability to hold my breath for that long. Somehow I was not afraid, at all.”

###

Selena Gomez will play mountaineer Silvia Vaquez-Lavado in an upcoming film based on the explorer’s life.

Silvia, 46, is the first openly-gay woman to complete the Seven Summits challenge and the first Peruvian woman to summit Mt. Everest.

The film, “Shadow of the Mountain,” is based on Silvia’s memoir of the same name, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

###

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker Hosted the 54th Annual CMAs last night in Nashville.

And the winners are…

Entertainer of the Year — Eric Church

Single of the Year — “The Bones,” Marren Morris

Album of the Year — “What You See Is What You Get,” Luke Combs

Song of the Year — “The Bones,” Marren Morris

Female Vocalist of the Year — Maren Morris

Male Vocalist of the Year — Luke Combs

Vocal Group of the Year — Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year — Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year — “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Music Video of the Year — “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

New Artist of the Year — Morgan Wallen

###

Sports

Conor McGregor is returning to the octagon.

It appears that after walking away from UFC in June, when he announced his retirement, he has had a change of heart.

McGregor has signed on for a rematch with Dustin Poirer, set for January 23.

###

Day of the Year

Chicken Soup for the Soul Day

Elizabeth Cady Stanton Day

Fancy Rat & Mouse Day

Happy Hour Day

National French Dip Day

National Young Reader’s Day

World Pneumonia Day

National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day

###

On This Date

1864 – General Sherman begins his March to the Sea with the destruction of Atlanta.

Union troops had captured the stronghold in September and Sherman spent time fortifying his position and well-supplying his troops.

When Sherman was ready to push through Georgia, he ordered the city demolished. He didn’t want Confederates to have the chance to recover anything valuable.

When they left on November 15, all that remained was smoky ruins.

###

1954 – Ellis Island shuts down as the processing center for immigrants coming into America.

Beginning in 1892, it was designated the first federal immigration processing center. Prior to then, states handled immigrants individually.

Ellis Island was reserved for the poorest passengers, who were inspected to ensure they weren’t carrying some new strain of infectious disease and weren’t on the lam from their home country.

Only about 2 out of 100 immigrants were turned away.

1907 was the busiest year, when 1 million immigrants were processed. That’s about 2,800 a day.

Today, it’s a museum.

###

1979 – President Carter orders an end to any oil imports from Iran.

The move followed the raid on the US Embassy in Tehran on November 4, where 66 Americans remained captive.

Oil prices skyrocketed as supply plummeted.

Carter was handily defeated the following November.

###

1980 – The Voyager I probe flies within 77,000 miles of Saturn.

It provided the first high-resolution photos of the second-largest planet in the Solar System.

It showed for the first time that Saturn has hundreds of rings, not just 6 as had been previously thought.

With the help of Voyager II in August 1981, three new moons around Saturn were discovered.

###

1982 – Yuri Andropov becomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

He succeeded Lenoid Brezhnev.

Andropov looked to tackle internal social issues, particularly combatting alcoholism, which was running rampant among the Soviet populace.

He also dealt with pressure from President Reagan, who was aggressively anti-communist.

Andropov’s reign was short-lived. He died in February 1984.

###

2015 – Barack Obama is named “Ally of the Year” by Out Magazine, becoming the 1st sitting U.S. President to pose for a cover of a gay magazine.

Initially Obama ran a platform stating marriage should be between a man and woman, but a late-hour conversion in 2012 set the stage for a Supreme Court ruling making it unconstitutional to deny same-sex couples the right wed.

###

Birthdays

Erika Costell – model – 28

Russell Westbrook – NBA player – 32

Omarion – rapper – 36

Anne Hathaway – movie actress, “The Princess Diaries”, “The Devil Wears Prada” – 38

Ryan Gosling – movie actor, “La La Land”, “The Notebook” – 40

Cote de Pablo – TV actress, “NCIS”, “The 33” – 41

Tonya Harding – figure skater – 50

Sammy Sosa – baseball player – 52

Neil Young – folk singer – 75

Al Michaels – American sportscaster – 76

Wallace Shawn – movie actor, “The Princess Bride”, “Toy Story” – 77

Born On This Date

Grace Kelly – movie actress, “To Catch a Thief”, “High Noon” – 1929 (d. 1982)

Kim Hunter – movie actress, “A Streetcar Named Desire”, “Planet of the Apes” – 1922 (d. 2002)

DeWitt Wallace – American publisher, Reader’s Digest – 1889 (d. 1981)

Jeanne Mance – French-Canadian settler, founded the first hospital in North America – 1606 (d. 1673)

###