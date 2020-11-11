Oskaloosa News Recap For November 11th, 2020

Local News

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

The Election Is Over Locally

No Changes To Oskaloosa Return To Learn Plan

Mahaska Public Health Talks Latest COVID-19 Information

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

Emily Harrington made history last Wednesday after scaling the 3,000-foot granite wall of Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan in under 24 hours.

The professional rock climber shared her thoughts on Instagram writing: “I never believed I could actually free climb El Cap in a day when I first set the goal for myself. It didn’t seem like a realistic objective for me. I didn’t have the skills, fitness, or risk profile to move so quickly over such a large piece of stone.”

With a time of 21 hours, 13 minutes and 51 seconds, Harrington became the fourth person — and first woman — to ever free-climb El Capitan in under 24 hours.

###

The hurricane season continues…

Monday night, Subtropical Storm Theta formed in the Atlantic Ocean, becoming the 29th named storm of the season.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami predict the storm will strengthen as it moves east-northeast over the next few days.

There are not yet any watches or warnings along the coast, as Theta does not post any threat to land.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Eta continues to linger off the coast of Cuba, hitting Florida with flooding rains.

###

Militant Islamists are to blame for the beheading of at least 50 people in northern Mozambique, according to multiple outlets.

The militants conducted a series of attacks in villages in the country in recent days, with one village’s football field being turned into an “execution ground,” the BBC reports.

The outlet also reports that the gunmen chanted “Allahu Akbar,” fired shots, and set homes ablaze when they raided Nanjaba village on Friday night. Many women and children were also abducted.

Mozambique’s government is requesting international help to stop the insurgency, as many call for a peaceful end to the conflict.

###

There is a lettuce recall.

Tanimura & Antle Inc. voluntarily recalled single head romaine lettuce that was shipped to nearly two dozen states over fears that the leafy greens may be contaminated by E. coli.

The notice, posted on the FDA’s website, comes a year after a pre-Thanksgiving outbreak of E. coli tied to lettuce from California.

The potentially affected product was distributed nationwide to states including: Alaska, Oregon, California, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico, South Carolina, Washington, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico and Illinois.

###

Ulta Beauty has plans to open beauty shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

The shops, which will each be about 1,000-sq. feet and carry makeup, skincare, and fragrance, will operate beside existing beauty sections in Target stores, the company said Tuesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not shared.

###

Alex Trebek’s hometown of Greater Sudbury, Ontario has plans to memorialize the late “Jeopardy!” star.

Trebek, who passed away over the weekend after a lengthy battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, was somewhat of a hometown hero in his native city in Canada and now the mayor wants to honor him in a public space.

Ideas that have been thrown around include: some sort of art, a mural, a statue or a new public library.

###

A newlywed couple from NYC died just four days after tying the knot while on their honeymoon in the Caribbean.

Mohammad Malik, 35, and Noor Shah, 29, were married on Oct. 24 and shortly jetted off to Turks and Caicos to celebrate. The father of the groom told the New York Post that the couple was swimming in chest deep water on Oct. 28, when they were pulled under by strong riptides.

The pair were pulled from the water by witnesses, who performed CPR, but they were unsuccessful.

###

Whole Foods will “insure” your Thanksgiving turkey.

The market chain is offering “insurance” in the form of a free $35 Whole Foods gift card to customers who “commit a turkey cooking fail.”

To be eligible, customers must purchase a Whole Foods-branded turkey from the store between November 11 and 22. If the final product winds up “overcooked, undercooked, burnt or dry, failed chefs can submit a claim with a receipt, brief explanation and picture to a special website,” according to the offer.

###

Here are some of the places offering free meals to veterans today:

Chilis – free meal

Red Lobster – free app/dessert

Starbucks – free coffee

Krispy Kreme – free donut & small coffee

Denny’s – free Build Your Own Grand Slam Breakfast

Olive Garden – free meal

White Castle – free Combo Meal or a free Breakfast Combo Meal

Dunkin – free donut

Buffalo Wild Wings – free wings & fries

###

The Dow gained 262 points, the Nasdaq dipped 159 points and the S&P stumbled nearly 5 points on Tuesday. At 29,420 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is less than a half percent away from its all time record high.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq suffered losses as investors weighed new virus vaccine updates that may be showing an endgame for the pandemic. Zoom Video was down 17 percent on Tuesday after losing 9 percent on Monday.

Oil prices continued to rise as hopes of increasing demand in the near future returned.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Amazing Race / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The 54th Annual CMA Awards / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Chicago Med / NBC / 7:00 pm

• The Masked Singer / FOX / 7:00 pm

• S.W.A.T / CBS / 8:00 pm

• Chicago Fire / NBC / 8:00 pm

• I Can See Your Voice / FOX / 8:00 pm

• S.W.A.T / CBS / 9:00 pm

• Chicago P.D. / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Here are the top names rumored to be in the running to replace the late Alex Trebek:

George Stephanopoulos has been eyeing the job since May, when he told Howard Stern it would be “fun.”

Betty White, who Trebek himself suggested a few months back.

Winningest “Jeopardy” contestant Ken Jennings.

LA Kings hockey announcer Alex Faust.

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates was also mentioned by Trebek.

###

Wentworth Miller has no plans to reprise his role as Michael for a revival of “Prison Break.”

The actor shared his feelings on Sunday explaining that he simply does not “want to play straight characters” anymore.

His co-star on the hit FOX series Dominic Purcell responded: ““It was fun mate. What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you [sic] health and your truth. Keep the posts coming. …. love ya brother.”

###

Gerard Butler is set to star in and produce a fourth film in his “Has fallen” franchise.

Deadline reports that the actor will reprise his role as Mike Banning, a former Army Ranger who works for the United States Secret Service.

No other details were shared about the plot or casting, but Morgan Freeman has starred alongside Butler in all three of the films, so chances are he will be involved in the upcoming project.

###

Katy Perry is feeling the heat after telling fans on Twitter to reach out to family members who voted for Donald Trump.

One follower responded that they would not follow her advice as “those people voted away [their] basic human rights.”

Another wrote: “To you, this is more a disagreement of opinions –to the rest of us, this election was a matter of life or death in many aspects. So no, I won’t be calling my family to console them.”

Some did come to her defense saying at the “end of the day, family is family.”

###

Sean Connery’s ashes will be scattered in Scotland.

The actor’s widow, Micheline Roquebrune told the Scottish Mail this week that the family is going “to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish.”

The iconic James Bond actor passed away on Oct. 31 at the age of 90.

###

Former “Southern Charm” star Cameran Eubanks has written a new book about dating, motherhood and everything in between titled, “One Day You’ll Thank Me.”

According to PEOPLE, the memoir touches on her “foray into reality television and gives her candid and honest takes on relationships and parenthood.”

The book will be released on Feb. 2, 2021.

###

Despite vowing to not make any more rom-coms, Matthew McConaughey would be willing to make an exception for one.

The actor revealed in a recent interview that he would be up for a “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” sequel. He told the hosts of E!’s “Daily Pop” that they could “easily do a sequel,” because “people still love that one.”

McConaughey starred opposite Kate Hudson in the 2003 flick.

###

Disney has removed its upcoming films “Free Guy” starring Ryan Reynolds and “Death on the Nile,” starring Gal Gadot from its December movie release schedule.

The former was set to hit theaters on Dec. 11, while the latter was scheduled for a Dec. 18 release.

An updated timeline was not shared.

###

“The Umbrella Academy” has been renewed for a third season.

Netflix announced that it officially renewed the popular superhero show just over three months after Season 2 launched as the “most-watched show on all of streaming in its first week,” per Nielsen.

The third season will consist of 10 hourlong episodes.

###

Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, will narrate the audiobook for “Hair Love” — based on the Oscar-winning short play.

The story, which follows an African American dad attempting to do his daughter’s hair for the first time, took home an Academy Award in 2020 for best animated short film.

Last May, it was released as a children’s book.

###

Day of the Year

Veterans Day

Air Day

Death/Duty Day

Metal Day

Singles’ Day

Pocky Day

National Sundae Day

Origami Day

World Orphans Day

###

On This Date

1675 – Gottfried Leibniz becomes the first person on record to use calculus to find the area of an object.

Though he would not publish these findings until 1684, today was the first time his equations appeared in his journal.

By today’s standards, Leibniz’s findings were rudimentary and not very useful. In fairness, the same could be said of Isaac Newton’s similar discoveries. They were hodgepodge and unclear. But they were necessary to bring mathematics where it is today.

###

TWO Presidential marriages, 24 years apart.

The first: 1834 – Franklin Pierce weds Jane Appleton. She was a devout Calvinist. He was episcopal.

When Pierce became president a little less than 20 years later, the family had endured much tragedy. 3 of their sons died before reaching adult hood and Franklin dealt with alcoholism.

The second: James Garfield marries Lucretia Randolph in 1858. They’re both members of the Disciple of Christ Church.

They met while students at the Hiram Eclectic Institute in Ohio.

He was a teacher. She started a literary club.

The Garfields also suffered the loss of a child in 1863.

Garfield only spent 4 months in office—he was assassinated on July 2, 1881.

###

1918 – At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, major fighting in World War I ends.

Germany signed an armistice with Allies that morning in France.

What was at the time called the “War to End All Wars” killed 9 million soldiers and injured 21 million. At least 5 million civilians died from the effects of war.

The Treaty of Versailles was signed the next year to prevent the conditions that lead to the first World War. Of course, that thinking was folly. Fighting in World War II began in 1939.

###

1973 – Standing in opposition to the overthrow of Chilean President Salvador Allende, the Soviet soccer team refuses to play Chile in a scheduled game set for November 21.

The International Football Federation (meaning soccer) DQ’d the Reds, marking the first time a team was booted for making a political stand.

The Soviets would have played on their home turf or in a neutral country, but no agreement was ever made.

In similar circumstances, the US boycotted the Olympic games in Moscow in 1980.

###

2008 – The ocean liner Queen Elizabeth II sets sail for the final time.

On the final voyage, she ran aground near England.

A series of 5 tug boats finally got her moving again.

Crews eventually got everything working again. In the farewell ceremony, she was accompanied by the yacht of the ruler of Dubai and 120 other smaller boats.

The QE2 is now property of Dubai.

###

Birthdays

Jacob Whitesides – pop singer – 23

Tye Sheridan – actor, “Ready Player One”, “X-Men: Apocalypse” – 24

Victor Cruz – NFL player – 34

Jon B – R&B singer – 46

Leonardo DiCaprio – actor, “Titanic”, “The Revenant” – 46

David DeLuise – actor, “Wizards of Waverly Place”, “Vampires Suck” – 49

Calista Flockhart – actress, “Ally McBeal”, “Supergirl” – 56

Demi Moore – actress, “Ghost”, “A Few Good Men” – 58

Stanley Tucci – actor, “The Devil Wears Prada”, “Captain America: The First Avenger” – 60

Born On This Date

John Guillermin – film director, “The Towering Inferno” – 1925 (d. 2015)

Raemer Schreiber – American physicist, Manhattan Project – 1910 (d. 1998)

George S. Patton – American WWII general – 1885 (d. 1945)

Henry IV – Holy Roman Emperor – 1050 (d. 1106)

###