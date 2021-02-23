Oskaloosa News Recap For February 23rd, 2021

The 28-year-old Oregon man blew .77 — nearly 10 times the legal limit — after a brief car chase last Friday.

He was driving with a suspended license and had open drinks in the vehicle, according to the police report.

The previous B.A.C. champions go to another Oregon woman in 2007 with a .72 and a South Dakota woman who clocked .708 in 2009.

###

The new trading week saw major trading averages mixed on Monday. During the session the Dow gained 27 points while the Nasdaq slumped 341 points and the S&P dipped 30 points.

Technology stocks had the most negative weight Monday as both Apple and Microsoft saw losses of 3 and 2.7 percent respectively.

Interest rates continue to soar as the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 1.35 percent. Rising interest rates can be incredibly detrimental for startups and high-growth companies.

###

NASA’s Perseverance rover beamed to Earth the first audio clips captured from the surface of Mars.

The first-of-its-kind audio was released yesterday, along with new video footage of the rover’s decent and landing from last Thursday.

NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Thomas Zurbuchen, said the audio and new footage are “the closest you can get to landing on Mars without putting on a pressure suit.”

###

Scientists have cloned the first US endangered species.

A black-footed ferret has been replicated using the genes of an animal that died over 30 years ago.

Elizabeth Ann, born Dec. 10, is being raised at a Fish and Wildlife Service black-footed ferret breeding facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. She is a genetic copy of a ferret named Willa who died in 1988 and whose remains were frozen.

Elizabeth Ann and future clones will form a new line of black-footed ferrets that will remain at the facility for study. There are currently no plans to release them into the wild.

###

A couple of climate scientists have bad news about turning the world’s deserts into giant solar energy farms.

Writing for the science magazine “Inverse,” researchers model that covering 20% of the Sahara would trigger a 1.5-degree increase in local temperature, and also raise the global temperature enough to further melt sea ice at the poles.

Worse, there would be an uptick in hurricanes headed for North America and East Asia — and droughts in the Amazon!

###

Childhood cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux will launch into space later this year.

The 29-year-old physicians assistant will become the youngest American to head into space when she blasts off this fall alongside billionaire Jared Issacman and two yet-t0-be chosen contest winners.

Issacman announced the space mission earlier this month when he pledged to raise $200 million for St. Jude — half of which is his own contribution.

For the last two seats, one will go to a sweepstakes winner — anyone who donates to St Jude this month is eligible. The other seat will go to a business owner who uses Issacman’s credit-cart processing company, Shift4Payments.

Liftoff is targeted for around October at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, with the capsule orbiting Earth two to four days.

###

The San Francisco Board of Education is halting plans to rename schools named after historical figures like Abraham Lincoln and George Washington until students and teachers are back in the classroom.

Education leaders faced intense backlash from parents for focusing on renaming schools instead of getting kids and teachers back in the classroom.

Board President Gabriela Lopez responded to the backlash in a tweet, calling the timing a “mistake” and saying it will be addressed on a later date “AFTER schools are back in person.”

The announcement comes days after parents began circulating a petition to recall Lopez and two other board members for politicizing education.

###

Fourteen people were shot, two fatally, in Chicago over the weekend.

The youngest murder victim was a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the chest and later died.

The other murder victim was a 30-to-40-year-old man who was found shot next to his car early Saturday morning. He appeared to have been shot in the back of the head and was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

Later in the day, a 14-year-old boy was shot in his hand and groin, but survived. Officers arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting.

On Sunday, officers arrested two juveniles, ages 13 and 14, in connection with a gunpoint carjacking from earlier this year. The teens allegedly approached a 42-year-old man while he pumped gas on Jan. 7. The man told officers that the teens displayed weapons and took his vehicle “by force.”

CPD says they have arrested 241 alleged carjackers since the beginning of the year, with 96 of those arrests happening just this month.

###

Authorities in Arizona arrested 37 individuals in connection to human trafficking and sex crimes earlier this month.

Undercover officers placed ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sexual acts with children as part of an investigation dubbed Operation Broken Hearts.

The operation lasted a week and because officers were posing undercover, there were no live victims in the case.

Those arrested range in age from 21 to 66, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

###

Jasmine Harrison has become the youngest woman to row solo across an ocean.

The 21-year-old from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, set sail from the Canary Islands on Dec. 12 and landed in Antigua on Saturday, according to Sky News.

She traveled 3,000 miles in 70 days, 3 hours and 48 minutes.

The accomplishment made history, as Harrison is now officially “the youngest female to row solo across any of the world’s oceans,” per Sky News.

Katie Spotz of the US previously held the record for her row across the Atlantic at age 22 in 2010.

###

Trending

Top 5 Songs on iTunes:

1. Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

2. Andra Day, “Rise Up”

3. Blackstreet, “No Diggity (feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen)”

4. BTS, “Inner Child”

5. The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top 5 Songs on Spotify:

1. Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

2. The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”

3. The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

4. Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dakiti”

5. Lil Tjay & 6lack, “Calling My Phone”

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

To Tell the Truth / ABC / 7:00 pm

Young Rock / NBC / 7:00 pm

Kenan / NBC / 7:30 pm

Black-ish / ABC / 8:00 pm

This Is Us / NBC / 8:00 pm

Mixed-ish / ABC / 8:30 pm

To Tell the Truth / ABC / 9:00 pm

Nurses / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Actor Tim Matheson says he is getting death threats after sending an ignorant tweet about the former First Lady.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that Matheson reported the threats after he look a jab at Melania Trump, with a recent tweet that said it’s “wonderful” to have a First Lady who can speak English.

As for the rude tweet, Matheson has apologized — on Twitter — to Melania.

###

James Franco’s sexual misconduct lawsuit has been settled.

Franco, who taught an acting class at Studio 4, was accused by students of putting them in “gratuitous” and “explosive sexual situations.”

The financial details of the settlement were not shared.

WORTH NOTING: The class in question was called a master class on sex scenes.

###

Matthew McConaughey has plans to help those impacted by the brutal winter storm in Texas.

The actor and Texas native revealed on Instagram that he and his wife, Camila Alves, along with their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, are working together to put on a virtual benefit to help the rebuilding efforts in the state and “take care of those in need.”

McConaughey told followers to “stay tuned” for updates.

He captioned the post: “We’re Texas.”

###

Comedian Michael Che is in hot water after a joke he made on the most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

“Israel is reporting that they’ve vaccinated half of their population. I’m going to guess it’s the Jewish half” Che quipped during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

The statement caused an uproar with viewers and sparked a petition from the American Jewish Committee (AJC) for NBC “to retract its outrageous claim and apologize immediately.”

The network had “no comment” on Monday when asked about Che’s comment.

###

Kate Hudson addressed the backlash over her new film “Music,” which has been called out by autism advocacy groups for its portrayal of a teenage girl on the spectrum, played by Maddie Ziegler.

During a sit-down on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Hudson said she knows there should be “more conversation surrounding proper representation,” but she hopes that when people watch the film, they will “see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it.”

Hudson stars in the flick, directed by the singer Sia, opposite Ziegler as her older sister, a former drug dealer who finds herself responsible for her special-needs sibling who communicates through a device that speaks for her, and who always listens to music.

###

Mila Kunis will star in the Netflix feature adaptation of “Luckiest Girl Alive,” based on Jessica Knoll’s 2015 New York Times bestselling novel.

Kunis will play Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all, but soon faces a dark truth from her past that threatens to unravel her meticulously planned out life.

Knoll is writing the screenplay for the flick.

###

HGTV has ordered nine additional one-hour episodes of home renovation show, “Windy City Rehab.”

The new episodes are slated to premiere later this year.

The show has been a huge ratings success for the network, drawing in more than 20 million viewers since its Season 2 premiere last year.

###

Daft Punk is breaking up after 28 years together.

The electronic music duo, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, announced the news in an 8-minute video titled “Epilogue” on Monday.

The pair, known for wearing their signature helmets while performing, had major success over the years, winning six Grammys and launching international hits with “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Get Lucky.”

It is unclear if they are retiring or planning to continue on as solo acts.

###

Woody Allen is speaking out about the HBO docuseries, “Allen vs. Farrow.”

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for Woody said the documentarians “had no interest in the truth” when working on the project. But producer Amy Herdy said she reached out to Woody’s publicist multiple times starting in 2018 and only “got crickets back.”

The documentary, which aired over the weekend, examines Dylan Farrow’s sexual abuse allegations against her adoptive father, Woody. It also explores Woody’s custody battle with Mia Farrow and his relationship with Mia’s adoptive daughter and his now wife of 23 years.

###

Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have launched a new podcast for Spotify.

“Renegades: Born in the USA” brings together the 59-year-old former POTUS and the 71-year-old music legend as they discuss their “hometowns and role models, explore modern manhood, and confront the painfully divided state of the country”, according to the press release.

The podcast is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

The eight-episode series debuted yesterday.

###

Sports

Tiger Woods is unsure if he will be at this year’s Masters.

After having a microdiscectomy in December — Woods’ fifth back surgery — he said that he hopes to be at the Masters, but is still waiting for the green light from his doctors.

He told reporters on Sunday that he is “feeling fine” and has one more MRI scheduled to see if he can start doing more activities.

The 2021 Masters stars on April 8.

###

After firing head coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves finalized the hiring of Toronto assistant Chris Finch as their new head coach Monday afternoon.

This was Saunders second season with the Timberwolves, while Finch was in his first season with the Raptors.

The Timberwolves are last in the NBA at 7-24.

###

Day of the Year

National Banana Bread Day

National Dog Biscuit Day

National Tile Day

World Spay Day

Curling is Cool Day

Diesel Engine Day

Iwo Jima Day

Single Tasking Day

Tootsie Roll Day

###

On This Date

1885 – A young man marches to the gallows, to be executed for the murder of one of Queen Victoria’s handmaidens.

But when John Lee stood on the platform, with the noose around his neck, the lever would not release the floor.

He stepped aside, and it was tried 2 more times, without Lee on the platform and it worked. When he stood there again, the lever malfunctioned again.

Lee was taken back to prison. He maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal. He was released 22 years later after his sentence was commuted from Death Row.

British authorities maintained it was an act of God that saved him.

###

1861 – President-elect Abraham Lincoln arrives in Washington.

His visit was highly in secret to protect him, since 7 states had already ceded from the Union.

A plot to assassinate Lincoln while he passed through Baltimore had recently been exposed. The secrecy frustrated Lincoln, who did not want to seem a coward.

He managed to slip in unnoticed by train.

###

1945 – An American flag is raised atop Mt. Suribachi, an inactive volcano, on the island of Iwo Jima, marking the capture by US Marines of the island’s highest point and a strategic position on the island. The strategic victory came after five days of fighting, following the invasion on February 19. Battle would last for more than a month until Marines were able to completely secure the island.

Marine photographer Louis Lowery captured the famous moment. He took 3 iconic shots: The first showed six Marines struggling to get the flagpole upright. By some accounts, this has become the most reproduced picture in history.

A motion picture of the raising affirms that the shot indeed was not staged, but instead was a special, iconic moment in World War II history.

###

1954 – The first children receive preemptive polio vaccinations.

The vaccine was developed by Dr. Jonas Salk.

Polio was a contagious and dangerous disease that was very difficult to stop — if not impossible with medical capabilities at the time.

Some survived, but were left disabled. Most famously, FDR fell victim to Polio in 1921 — but he would go on to become president.

###

1997 – “Schindler’s List” appears uncut on NBC, drawing criticisms from the government and decency groups.

NBC chose not to sell traditional advertisements, but rather sold sponsorships on brief intermissions on the film.

Republican Senator Tom Coburn famously blasted NBC for airing the movie on Sunday night, a time when families often gathered to watch TV.

65 million viewers tuned in to watch.

###

2005 – Slovakia Summit 2005 begins.

The summit marks the first occasion where a sitting US President visits Slovakia.

George W. Bush and Vladimir Putin attended.

###

2020 – The first major COVID-19 outbreak in Europe occurs in Italy.

After 152 cases were identified — and three deaths — emergency measures were put into place.

Surrounding countries began blocking travel to and from the country.

###

2020 – China’s Supreme Leader Xi Jinping describes the country’s COVID-19 outbreak as China’s “fastest spreading, most extensive and most challenging public health emergency” since the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949.

At this point, the virus had killed over 2,400 people and infected more than 77,000.

Hundreds of millions were under restrictions on movement.

###

Birthdays

Dakota Fanning – actress, “The Alienist,” “War of the Worlds” – 27

Skylar Grey – singer – 35

Emily Blunt – actress, “Mary Poppins,” “A Quiet Place” – 38

Aziz Ansari – actor, “Parks and Recreation” – 38

Josh Gad – actor, “Frozen,” “Beauty and The Beast” – 40

Alvaro Morte – actor, “Money Heist” – 46

Niecy Nash – actress, “Reno 911!” – 51

Born On This Date

Bobby Dillion – NFL defensive back – 1930 (d. 2019)

Victor Fleming – director, “The Wizard of Oz,” “Gone with the Wind” – 1889 (d. 1949)

W. E. B. Du Bois – founder of the NAACP – 1868 (d. 1963)

###

Deaths

Martha Stewart (no not that one!) has died.

The actress, who worked opposite the likes of Humphrey Bogart and Joan Crawford passed away Feb. 17, according to her daughter. A cause of death was not shared.

Stewart also lent her vocal talents to the 1946 Broadway musical “Park Avenue” and made TV appearances in shows including “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour” and “My Three Sons.”

She was 98.

###