Oskaloosa Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Warrant After Struggle with Police

An Oskaloosa Police Department Press Release

At 3:06 a.m. this morning (2/23/25), officers received a phone call about a fight possibly occurring in the 200 block of Hope St.

When officers arrived, they located several individuals outside of the residence. One of the individuals, Jacob James Pelong (43), of Oskaloosa, had an outstanding warrant for drug trafficking with a $25,000 bond.

When officers attempted to arrest Pelong on the warrant, he fled briefly before being taken into custody. He was also charged with assault with bodily injury (2 counts) and interference with official acts. He was lodged in the Mahaska County Jail after being treated at the hospital.

One of our officers was also treated at the hospital for injuries, and several officers suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The Oskaloosa Police Department was assisted by the Mahaska County 911 Communications and Mahaska Health.

It is important to note that a criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.