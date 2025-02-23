Oskaloosa Man Arrested After Vehicle Chase Near Oskaloosa Elementary School

An Oskaloosa Police Department Press Release

Early this morning (2/23/25), officers received a phone complaint of a reckless driver in the area of Santa Clara St. The caller stated that it sounded like a vehicle was racing back and forth, speeding.

Officers went to the area and located a blue 2010 Mazda speeding in the area. The driver refused to stop for officers, driving at high speeds near the Oskaloosa Elementary School – Official before being forced to stop in the parking lot at Hewitt Field adjacent to the school.

The driver, Nicholas Tyler Eugene Davis (26) of Oskaloosa, was charged with eluding, OWI 1st, interference with official acts, assault with a dangerous weapon on a police officer, driving under suspension, reckless driving, and theft 2nd. He was lodged in the Mahaska County Jail.

The Oskaloosa Police Department was assisted by the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County 911 Communications.

It is important to note that a criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.