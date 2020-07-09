Oskaloosa Main Street is excited to announce Jessica Reuter as the new Program Director

An Oskaloosa Main Street Press Release

Jessica Reuter, a born and raised Oskaloosan, is excited to return to her hometown and step into the role

of Main Street Director—bringing with her a strong, versatile background in marketing and a passion for

small town tourism, arts and culture, and historic preservation.

Reuter most recently worked for Iowa Valley Resource Conservation & Development, an Amana-based

nonprofit focused on creative placemaking and community food systems. Her role included marketing

and communications, graphic design, website management, branding, and providing social media

coaching and training to farmers market managers and vendors across the state.

“When I think about what makes Main Street directors successful in Iowa, it’s about more than just being

a talented professional, it’s about a love and commitment for the place and a desire to build excellence

over time. I couldn’t be happier to see Jessica Reuter become the Director of Oskaloosa Main Street,” says

Jessica Rilling, Executive Director of Iowa Valley RC&D.

Before Iowa Valley RC&D, Reuter was the Director of Marketing at The Iowa Children’s Museum in

Coralville, where she oversaw the museum’s marketing plan, social media, and community outreach

efforts while also being heavily involved with events, fundraising, and donor relations. She’s a two-time

attendee and graduate of the Iowa Tourism Leadership Institute.

“The Main Street Board is excited to have Jessica back in the community. With Jessica’s knowledge and

skills, the Board believes she will take our Main Street Program to the next level,” says Janet Kuskie,

Oskaloosa Main Street Board of Directors President.

“I’m thrilled to be back and honored to take on this important work,” Reuter says. “I can’t wait to connect,

collaborate, and contribute to the future of Oskaloosa Main Street.”

In her free time, Reuter enjoys antique shops, flea markets, art museums, road trips with her husband,

and reading historical fiction. With a longtime love of theatre and art, she’s also looking forward to

supporting the arts in Oskaloosa.