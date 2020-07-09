Oskaloosa Main Street is excited to announce Jessica Reuter as the new Program Director
An Oskaloosa Main Street Press Release
Jessica Reuter, a born and raised Oskaloosan, is excited to return to her hometown and step into the role
of Main Street Director—bringing with her a strong, versatile background in marketing and a passion for
small town tourism, arts and culture, and historic preservation.
Reuter most recently worked for Iowa Valley Resource Conservation & Development, an Amana-based
nonprofit focused on creative placemaking and community food systems. Her role included marketing
and communications, graphic design, website management, branding, and providing social media
coaching and training to farmers market managers and vendors across the state.
“When I think about what makes Main Street directors successful in Iowa, it’s about more than just being
a talented professional, it’s about a love and commitment for the place and a desire to build excellence
over time. I couldn’t be happier to see Jessica Reuter become the Director of Oskaloosa Main Street,” says
Jessica Rilling, Executive Director of Iowa Valley RC&D.
Before Iowa Valley RC&D, Reuter was the Director of Marketing at The Iowa Children’s Museum in
Coralville, where she oversaw the museum’s marketing plan, social media, and community outreach
efforts while also being heavily involved with events, fundraising, and donor relations. She’s a two-time
attendee and graduate of the Iowa Tourism Leadership Institute.
“The Main Street Board is excited to have Jessica back in the community. With Jessica’s knowledge and
skills, the Board believes she will take our Main Street Program to the next level,” says Janet Kuskie,
Oskaloosa Main Street Board of Directors President.
“I’m thrilled to be back and honored to take on this important work,” Reuter says. “I can’t wait to connect,
collaborate, and contribute to the future of Oskaloosa Main Street.”
In her free time, Reuter enjoys antique shops, flea markets, art museums, road trips with her husband,
and reading historical fiction. With a longtime love of theatre and art, she’s also looking forward to
supporting the arts in Oskaloosa.