Oskaloosa Main Street Brainard Resigns as Oskaloosa Main Street Director

an Oskaloosa Main Street Press Release

November 17, 2022, The Oskaloosa Main Street Board of Directors announced today that Amy Brainard has officially resigned from her position as Director, effective December 5, 2022.

In her letter, Brainard shared, “Anyone who spends more than 10 minutes with me knows that I am passionate about education and youth development. My next position will allow me to interact with students, staff, and teachers on a regular basis.”

During her time as Main Street Director, Brainard has been a part of a wide variety of projects, including the Elevate Your Living: Upper Story Housing Tour, the Mahaska Wish Book, and this year’s successful Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant.

“The Main Street Director position is a wonderful opportunity. I feel that Oskaloosa Main Street is headed in a wonderful direction with a foundation set for great success,” Brainard said.

The Main Street Board of Directors will begin interviewing candidates in the new year. In the interim period, the Main Street Board will step in to oversee duties until the next director is hired. During this time, Main Street questions can be directed to the Chamber at 641-672-2591.

“Amy jumped wholeheartedly into learning the Main Street approach and has impressed us immensely with her ability to balance maintenance and growth for Oskaloosa Main Street. We will miss her and wish her all the best in her new position,” said Allison McGuire, Oskaloosa Main Street Board Chair.

Oskaloosa Main Street, a proud partner of the Mahaska Chamber, is focused on the heart of the community downtown. It is a subsidiary of Main Street Iowa and Main Street America, which are part of the encompassing National Main Street Center program.

Oskaloosa was first designated as a Main Street Community in 1986, making it one of the very first established programs in the state of Iowa. Today, it is one of more than 50 Main Street communities statewide and 1,200+ across the country.