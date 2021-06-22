Oskaloosa Indians Varsity Outdone By Norwalk, 8-3

by Bill Almond

Dylan Christensen was on the pitcher’s mound for Norwalk. Christensen lasted five innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out six.

Jarrett Czerwinski was on the mound for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The righthander surrendered two runs on three hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out one. Alex Christ and Marcus Fresquez entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and one and one-third innings respectively.

Landon Briggs led Oskaloosa Indians Varsity with three hits in three at bats.

Tyler Wegner went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Norwalk in hits.