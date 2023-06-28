Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) Defeat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Varsity Rockets

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) took down Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Varsity Rockets 7-2 on Wednesday.

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) opened the scoring in the first after Carsen Wade induced Austen Coenen to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Varsity Rockets jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the first inning after Kyler Ricard doubled, and Theron Taylor hit a sacrifice fly, each scoring one run.

A home run to left field by Jarrod Parks gave Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) the lead, 4-2, in the top of the second.

Linus Morrison earned the win for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity). The starting pitcher surrendered three hits and two runs over four innings, striking out two and walking four. Wade started the game for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Varsity Rockets. The starting pitcher surrendered seven hits and four runs over three innings, striking out four and walking one. Jaden DeRonde collected the save.

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) piled up 11 hits in the game. Aiden North set the tone at the top of the lineup, leading Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) with three hits in four at bats. Parks led Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) with three runs batted in. The first baseman went 2-for-4 on the day. Tucker DeJong collected two hits for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) in three at bats.

Ricard led Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Varsity Rockets with two hits in three at bats.