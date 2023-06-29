Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) Claims Lead in Seventh Inning to Defeat Newton Varsity Cardinals

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) took the lead late and defeated Newton Varsity Cardinals 5-3 on Tuesday. The game was tied at three with Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) batting in the top of the seventh when Kam Criss doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) earned the victory despite allowing Newton Varsity Cardinals to score three runs in the third inning. Newton Varsity Cardinals’s big inning was driven by singles by Eli Stewart and Riley Mouchka and a sac fly by Brody Bauer.

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) got things started in the second inning. Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) scored one run when Tucker DeJong singled.

Logan Hoskinson got the win for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity). The fireballer surrendered three runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out four.

Kacey Sommars was on the pitcher’s mound for Newton Varsity Cardinals. The bulldog allowed six hits and five runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Bauer threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Criss, Aiden North, Wyatt Grubb, Jarrod Parks, DeJong, and Hoskinson each collected one hit to lead Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity).

Newton Varsity Cardinals saw the ball well today, racking up eight hits in the game. Stewart and Drew Thompson all had multiple hits for Newton Varsity Cardinals. Stewart led Newton Varsity Cardinals with three hits in four at bats.