Oskaloosa Indians Triumph Over Burlington in Dramatic Fourth-Quarter Comeback

October 18, 2024 – Bracewell Stadium, Burlington, IA

In a thrilling Friday night showdown, the Oskaloosa Indians surged to a 41-34 victory over the Burlington Greyhounds, clinching the win with an electrifying 28-point fourth quarter. The Indians’ explosive offense overwhelmed Burlington in the final moments, marking one of the season’s most memorable comebacks.

Burlington struck first, with running back Darius Shealey carrying the ball into the end zone twice in the first quarter, giving the Greyhounds a 14-0 lead. Shealey’s 25-yard touchdown run at 3:26 in the first quarter showcased his athleticism and set the pace for Burlington’s strong start​.

Oskaloosa found their footing in the second quarter, as quarterback Tyler Edgar connected with Heavon Knox for a 30-yard touchdown. Despite a missed extra point, the Indians narrowed the score to 14-13 by halftime. Both teams exchanged blows in the third quarter, with Burlington extending their lead to 27-13 following another touchdown drive​.

However, the fourth quarter belonged to Oskaloosa. Edgar unleashed a series of pinpoint passes, including a crucial 58-yard touchdown to Kayne Boender, which cut Burlington’s lead to 34-27. Moments later, Jalin Woodard’s 6-yard run and Edgar’s 29-yard touchdown pass put Oskaloosa ahead 33-28. With just over a minute remaining, Edgar sealed the game on a 5-yard touchdown run, capping an outstanding individual performance and solidifying a 41-34 victory​.

Oskaloosa improved to 2-6 (1-3 in conference), while Burlington fell to 2-6.