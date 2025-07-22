Oskaloosa Historic Homecoming of 168th Infantry’s Company H

This article sprang from a post on a local history page, ‘Early History of Oskaloosa, Iowa.’ I enjoy the knowledge and history shared by many on these pages.

Oskaloosa, Iowa — On May 14, 1919, an estimated 20,000 people gathered in Oskaloosa to welcome home the men of Company H, 168th Infantry Regiment, 42nd “Rainbow” Division, following their return from service in World War I. The event marked the unit’s first appearance back in their hometown since mobilizing in 1917, and stands as one of the largest homecoming celebrations in local history.

Company H was originally part of the 3rd Iowa Infantry, which was federalized in August 1917 and redesignated as the 168th Infantry Regiment. It joined the 42nd Division—also known as the Rainbow Division—composed of National Guard units from 26 states and the District of Columbia.

The regiment saw action in several major campaigns, including the Champagne-Marne, Aisne-Marne, St. Mihiel, and Meuse-Argonne offensives. The 168th Infantry was involved in 164 days of front-line combat. According to official records, the Rainbow Division suffered 12,000 casualties during the war. The 168th alone lost nearly 700 men killed in action, with more than 3,000 wounded. Among the units, Company H of Oskaloosa was heavily affected.

The men of Company H returned home via a special Rock Island train that arrived at 8:45 p.m. on May 14. The procession moved from the train station to the downtown square, passing beneath a specially constructed “Victory Arch” located at the southeast corner. Reports from the time indicate that a dozen bands participated in the march, which continued up South First Street and around the square before disbanding.

A large public banquet was organized by the Sammies Mothers Club and served at locations including the Elks, Eagles, and Knights of Pythias halls. Food was provided not only for Company H but also for troops from Centerville (Company C), Villisca (Company E), and Ottumwa (Company G), along with the Second Battalion’s headquarters staff.

Officers of Company H at the time of federalization included Captain Jonathan D. Springer, First Lieutenant George W. Hoar, Second Lieutenant Alonzo T. Drinkle, and First Sergeant Wesley H. Mott. By the time of the return in 1919, Captain Glade Bradley of Bedford was in command of the company.

Less than 100 of the original 250 men from Company H returned home. A substantial number of those who did return attended the 1919 reunion event, along with their families.

Planning and organization for the homecoming were conducted by a local reunion committee composed of Colonel J.E.B. Bartley, Major John C. Bradbury, and Captain George W. Hoar, with assistance from the Chamber of Commerce, veterans’ organizations, and other civic groups.

Reunion events were historically held on the Sunday nearest to May 14. In later years, the date was moved to the first Sunday in May to reduce scheduling confusion. At the time of the 1968 article’s publication, Mayor Carl E. Johnson was scheduled to officially welcome veterans at the American Legion building, which was to serve as headquarters for the reunion weekend.

Planning was also underway for a 50th anniversary celebration of the Rainbow Division’s return, with a national gathering of Rainbow Division veterans scheduled to be held in Des Moines in July 1969.

The 1919 homecoming marked not only the return of local soldiers but also symbolized the end of a significant chapter in Oskaloosa’s military and civic history. Company H’s service in the Rainbow Division remains a notable part of the city’s contribution to World War I.