Oskaloosa High School Prom 2021

Prom season has arrived at OHS, and we are very excited to be able to have and enjoy prom this year. This pandemic has caused lots of strain on everybody, but because of the amazing support from our community, family, and friends we are fortunate enough to still have fun activities such as prom! Because of Covid-19 and the guidelines put into place by our district, some changes have been made to prom and promenade. Nevertheless, the Oskaloosa Student Council is hard at work ensuring a safe and fun time for everyone. Here is what you need to know!

Theme: Footloose

Date: May 8th, 2021

Promenade Location and Time : Community Stadium at 5:30 pm.

Prom Location and Time : Debbie’s Celebration Barn at 6:30-11pm -dinner will start once all the prom attendees have arrived

With the promenade being located at the community stadium, we can ensure that everybody can enjoy promenade with friends and family all while still being safe and socially distanced. We ask that you sit in the bleachers to watch.

Please continue to support our students, as this year’s prom is something everyone is adjusting to together. We want to thank everyone for your patience and flexibility as Covid-19 guidelines are changing. We are trying to determine the best and safest way to have prom for all of our awesome students!