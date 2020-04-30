Oskaloosa High School Graduation Plans

Press Release from Oskaloosa High School

Dear Parents/Guardians and Graduates,

The teachers, staff, and administration, with input from our senior Student Council members, have been working to plan a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020. Our hope is to provide the students with a day to celebrate their accomplishments while at the same time encouraging social distancing and the safety of the OHS family.

Due to the requirements set forth by Governor Reynolds, we will be holding our ceremony on Sunday, May 17 beginning at 2:00 pm. The ceremony will be held outside in the north parking lot at the Oskaloosa High School. Unfortunately, only immediate family will be allowed to attend due to limited space and social distancing requirements. Families will be asked to stay in or near their vehicle throughout the ceremony. Please plan to take pictures prior to arriving on campus as you will be asked to stay next to your vehicle. Photography will be provided by Allen Adams as we have done in the past. We will be live streaming the event on several platforms as well as providing live audio on local radio. Students will be seated near the stage on the south side of the parking area six feet apart. We will be placing an elevated stage in the parking lot to allow families to see.

We hope to follow our normal graduation schedule as closely as possible. In the event of rain, we will plan an alternative indoor location. This alternative would also include immediate family in some fashion. However, this option would not allow our seniors to be “together, while being apart.” Therefore, in order to follow social distancing guidelines for an indoor ceremony, not all students would be allowed in the gym at one time, and seniors would not be able to watch all of their classmates cross the stage. We will be scheduling a virtual class meeting with the senior class prior to graduation to discuss specific information and answer any questions students may have.

Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience during this unprecedented time. We are excited to honor our graduates and bring the Class of 2020 together, while being apart, one last time. If you have questions, please contact the high school by email or phone. Go Indians!

Stacy Bandy

OHS Principal