Oskaloosa High School Celebrates Academic Excellence at 2025 Awards Night

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Oskaloosa High School honored its top academic performers, leaders, and scholarship recipients during its 2025 Academic Awards Night. The event recognized students across multiple grade levels for outstanding academic achievement, character, leadership, and community involvement.

National Honor Society & Academic Letter Winners

These students have demonstrated excellence in scholarship, service, leadership, and character. Academic letters were awarded to dozens of students across grades for consistent academic excellence.

Special recognition was given to Parker Holdsworth, who received the President’s Education Award, and to Rees Campbell, who was named a Governor’s Scholar. Molly Prendergast earned a place on the Des Moines Register Academic All-State Team, one of the state’s top honors for academic and extracurricular achievement.

Distinguished Leadership and Athletic Recognition

Rees Campbell also received the Outstanding Young Leader award, highlighting his impact both in and out of the classroom. Hannah Nelson was honored as this year’s E. Wayne Cooley Award nominee, while Gracie DeRonde received the Lisa Brinkmeyer Award. The Bernie Saggau Award went to Reid Luck.

Multiple students were recognized by the Little Hawkeye Conference for academic and athletic achievements, including Oliver Smith, Hudson VanEngelenhoven, Annabelle Leonard, Andrew Stodghill, and Merek Padgett.

Local and Community Scholarships

A variety of community-supported scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors. Highlights include:

Mark T. Scholes Scholarship: Andrew Stodghill and Oliver Smith

Mahaska Chamber Scholarships: Merrick Padgett, Molly Prendergast, Karly Grubb, and Madelyn Vernooy

Clow Valve Scholarships: Andrew Stodghill and Ty Lorentzen

TruBank & Focus Investment Award: Rees Campbell

Langkamp Funeral Chapel Award: Hannah Nelson

Vernon Wells 52577 Memorial: Lukas Toubekis

52577 Scholarship: Molly Prendergast, Andrew Stodghill, Shannon VanRheenen, and others

Additional awards were presented by local businesses and civic organizations, including the P.E.O. chapters IO and NN, Kinetic Edge, Hy-Vee, and the Oskaloosa Vision Center.

The complete list of awards is available by clicking on the link below.

