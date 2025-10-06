Oskaloosa High Marching Indians Take Third at Marching Dutch Invitational

PELLA — In a competitive field of eight Class 3A bands, the Oskaloosa High School Marching Indians claimed third place on Saturday at the 16th annual Marching Dutch Invitational in Pella, earning a final score of 72.35.

3A Placements

Winterset

North Polk

Oskaloosa

Knoxville

Grinnell

Nevada

Humboldt

Keokuk

The Marching Dutch Invitational is one of Iowa’s premier early-season marching band contests, hosted by Pella High School and drawing ensembles from across the state. Bands are evaluated on musical performance, marching precision, and overall effect, making it a key benchmark ahead of the Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Festival.

For the Marching Indians, the third-place finish marks a strong start to the fall competition season. The Oskaloosa band continues to build on its longstanding tradition of excellence, having earned a Division I rating at the state festival for 50 consecutive years.

The 72.35 score reflects the group’s strong fundamentals across sections, with solid musical balance, clean drill design, and consistent show pacing. The Indians held their own against perennial contenders such as Winterset and North Polk, both of whom placed ahead in the standings.

The Marching Dutch Invitational has become a regional staple each fall, allowing central Iowa bands to test and refine their shows under competition conditions. For Oskaloosa, the event provided both valuable feedback and a confidence boost heading into the heart of the marching season.