Oskaloosa Girl Has Goal Met With Some Help

Oskaloosa, Iowa – With sirens wailing and lights flashing, first responders arrived at the doorstep of one of the best stories of 2020 in Oskaloosa.

Young Mollee Russell has been selling lemonade from a small lemonade stand set up in her front yard for the past few weeks.

Her dad was to leave on April 4, 2020, to hike the Appalachian Trail to raise money in support of Stead Children’s Hospital.

That was all derailed on March 13, when he found out he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and chemo is the only option.

Young Mollee, who was in the 6th grade at Eddyville Elementary, wanted to help, so she set up her lemonade stand.

Flash forward to June 24, 2020, and she still had a few hundred dollars to go before she reached her goal of $2500.00.

The group behind Bar-B-Q for Badges and the first responders had an idea to help young Mollee reach her goal. They took some of those proceeds to help make that dream happen.

You may see Mollee out selling a few full glasses of lemonade at 1506 9th Ave E. If you do, consider stopping to buy a lemonade or a cookie to help a young person help others.