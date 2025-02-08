Oskaloosa Freshman Mia Luck Battles at Girls State Wrestling Tournament, Earns First State Win

by Clint Dye

Oskaloosa freshman Mia Luck took to the mat at the Iowa High School Girls State Tournament this past Thursday, February 6th at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Luck entered the Iowa Class 1A 135 bracket with an overall record of 33-1 and was the number three seed.

In her first round, she went up against Reece Logan of Spirit Lake and fell to the sophomore in a tight 16-14 decision. After trailing 7-5 at the end of the first period, Luck battled back in the second, scoring a four-point near fall to head into the third period leading 9-7. It was in the third period where she was outscored by Logan 9-5.

The first-year varsity competitor didn’t let the loss throw her off track for long as Luck bounced back in her second match, narrowly defeating South Winnesheik junior Maddy Jansen 10-9.

Luck fell behind 3-1 after the first period but had a stellar second stanza, scoring eight points with two, three-point takedowns and a two-point nearfall.

During the final period, Luck scored an escape and avoided a pin to hold onto the victory.

In her final match of the tournament, Luck fell by pin to Amelia Wadsworth of Decorah.

Earning a win at the State tournament as a freshman is a big starting point for a young wrestler and Mia Luck will be determined to use this as a stepping stone over the next three years.