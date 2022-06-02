Oskaloosa Freshman Baseball Takes Two From Newton

by William Gormally

Game #1

Two Indians Pitchers Combine To Defeat Newton In Shutout Game

The Indians defeated Newton 4-0 on Wednesday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Carter Hoskinson struck out the side to finish off the game.

Maddux Ashman led things off on the hill for Indians. The righthander went six innings, allowing zero runs on three hits and striking out five.

Kaiden Parker led the Indians with two hits in three at bats. The Indians were sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Lucas Tubekis made the most plays with nine.

Game #2

Indians Walks Away Victorious Over Newton, 5-2

The Indians were victorious over Newton, 5-2 in the second contest.

The Indians got on the board in the first inning. Carter Hoskinson drove in one when Hoskinson singled.

Tate Peterson led things off on the hill for the Indians. The righthander allowed six hits and two runs over five innings, striking out five.

Maddux Maxwell and Hoskinson both had one hit to lead the Indians. The Indians tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Hoskinson led the way with two. The Indians didn’t commit a single error in the field as well with Trevin Griffin having the most chances in the field with five.