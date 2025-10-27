Oskaloosa Falls to Clear Creek-Amana in Road Finale

The Oskaloosa Indians closed their regular season Friday night with a 43–0 loss to Clear Creek-Amana, as the Clippers’ quick start and dominant ground game proved too much to overcome.

Clear Creek-Amana opened with a 64-yard scoring drive capped by a short touchdown run from Ian Kelley, then added two more first-quarter scores on long runs from quarterback Texton Bollers and tailback Ethan Vice to take control early.

Vice added another rushing touchdown in the second quarter, followed by a 15-yard scoring run from Aren Schlemme as the Clippers built a 36–0 halftime lead. Bollers sealed the game in the third quarter with a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Oskaloosa’s offense showed flashes behind senior quarterback Tyler Edgar and junior running back Brock Beerbower, whose 33-yard burst in the third quarter marked the team’s longest play of the night. The Indians moved the ball consistently but struggled to finish drives, totaling 89 yards of offense on the night — 73 through the air and 16 on the ground — while the Clippers racked up 318 total yards.

On defense, linebacker Brock Beerbower led the team in tackles, with strong support from Ayden Plumb and Cael Ashman. Ashman also gave Oskaloosa a lift on special teams, returning several kickoffs to near midfield. Despite long stretches of solid defensive play, the Indians were hurt by turnovers and penalties, committing three interceptions and seven infractions for 65 yards.

Oskaloosa controlled the ball for more than 30 minutes of game time and recovered a late fumble to prevent another Clear Creek-Amana score, but the early deficit was too large to overcome.

The loss closes Oskaloosa’s season at 0–9 overall and 0–5 in district play. Despite the tough record, the Indians showed growth in time of possession, defensive consistency, and special teams execution through the second half of the season. With several underclassmen gaining valuable experience, the program will now turn its focus to the offseason and building toward next fall.