Oskaloosa Concert on the Square Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Free Community Celebration

Oskaloosa’s downtown square will once again be filled with music, food, and family fun this Labor Day weekend as the 10th annual Concert on the Square takes place on Saturday, August 30, 2025. The event has grown into one of the city’s largest annual gatherings, second only to the Christmas parade in overall attendance.

This year’s edition falls earlier than usual due to the calendar, with Labor Day landing on September 1. Activities begin at 4:00 p.m. and include kid-friendly attractions provided by the Mahaska County YMCA and Laser Alley, including inflatables and games. Food trucks will be on-site throughout the evening.

Music begins at 6:00 p.m. with opening artist Kate Thompson, followed by Tim Timmons, who performed at the inaugural event in 2014. The night will conclude with headliner Ben Fuller, whose return follows a last-minute cancellation in 2024 due to illness.

The event originally began as a community outreach effort spearheaded by Central Church. In its early years, it featured national artists alongside local worship bands. After a brief hiatus in year five, the event resumed under new leadership with expanded support from local churches, businesses, and individuals.

Unlike other large-scale Christian music festivals in the state, such as RiseFest in Sheldon or Fierce Faith in Newton, the Oskaloosa event remains entirely free to attend. This is made possible through sponsorships and donations from community partners who share the goal of offering a faith-based, family-oriented gathering with no cost to attendees.

The concert also serves as a community-building event, welcoming people from all backgrounds and beliefs. Organizers emphasize that the space is open to everyone—whether longtime residents, newcomers, or curious passersby.

In addition to its focus on entertainment and outreach, the event has come to symbolize a spirit of local unity, with a growing list of volunteers and donors who help make it possible year after year.

The 2025 Concert on the Square marks a full decade of faith, music, and community in downtown Oskaloosa, and organizers are preparing for another strong turnout as the event continues to grow in scale and impact.