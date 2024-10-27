Oskaloosa City Council Meets To Hear On Code Enforcement

The Oskaloosa City Council met for its regular session on Monday, October 21, 2024, with a packed agenda covering critical community updates, infrastructure projects, and an emotional tribute to a late city employee.

Honoring Dennis “Step” Derringer

Mayor David Krutzfeldt opened the meeting with a moment of silence for Dennis “Step” Derringer, a devoted city employee who passed away on October 10, 2024. Derringer, known for his commitment to maintaining Oskaloosa’s bike trails, had a lasting impact on city operations and the community’s enjoyment of its outdoor spaces. His dedication and friendly demeanor will be missed, and his legacy was honored by his colleagues and the council members present.

Consent Agenda Highlights

The council approved the consent agenda unanimously, including:

Financial Reports for September 2024, outlining the city’s fiscal performance.

Liquor License Renewal for RE/MAX Pride, located at 1201 North Market Street.

Service Payments totaling $6,130 to SVPA for work on the Early Childhood Education and Recreation Center.

Historic Preservation Appointment: Natalie Reed was appointed to the Historic Preservation Commission, set to serve through December 2026.

Key Resolutions Passed

The council passed several resolutions:

Annexation Public Hearing Scheduled: The council set a public hearing for November 18, 2024, to discuss the annexation of properties near North 3rd Street and Carbonado Road. This move aims to expand the city’s jurisdiction and streamline services in the area.

Edmundson Pool Waterslide Restoration: Approval was granted for a contract with Amusement Restoration Companies to refurbish the waterslides at Edmundson Pool, an investment in local recreational infrastructure.

Weed Control Assessment Hearing: Another hearing was scheduled for November 18, where the council will consider levying a special assessment against properties that have failed to control weeds, reinforcing city ordinances around property maintenance.

Development Agreement with Gateway II, LLC: A major milestone, the council approved a development agreement for the TRIO Entertainment Facility, a $17 million family venue set to include restaurants, a theater, sports facilities, and simulators. The facility promises to bring approximately 18 full-time jobs to Oskaloosa, with the city offering a tax rebate of up to $1 million over five years.

Code Enforcement and Community Standards

The Code Enforcement Quarterly Report provided a comprehensive update on property upkeep and nuisance abatement. Significant cleanups were conducted at multiple properties following complaints, with emergency services stepping in for urgent cases involving excessive trash and hazardous conditions. The council reiterated its commitment to maintaining community standards while supporting property owners needing assistance.

Rezoning and Infrastructure Projects

The council approved the second reading of a rezoning request for a property at 1507 3rd Avenue East, changing it from Community Commercial to General Commercial. This rezoning will enable the development of new facilities for Bremen Tree Service, marking a step forward in repurposing former industrial sites for commercial use.

The meeting concluded with a light-hearted reminder of the dedication shown by city employees, with Mayor Krutzfeldt joking about “tall weeds” as a symbol of the city’s ongoing commitment to property management and aesthetics.