Oskaloosa City Council Meeting Focuses on Development, Infrastructure, and Policy Changes

OSKALOOSA – The Oskaloosa City Council convened on February 18, 2025, to address a broad range of topics, including economic development, property zoning, infrastructure improvements, and policy adjustments. Mayor David Krutzfeldt presided over the meeting, with most council members present and participating in deliberations.

Economic Development and Regional Partnerships

A presentation by representatives from the Greater Des Moines Partnership outlined the region’s economic growth and business expansion efforts. The partnership, which includes Oskaloosa, highlighted ongoing marketing and workforce development initiatives to attract businesses to the area. Officials stressed the importance of retaining local businesses and supporting expansions, with nearly 200 business visits conducted over the past year to assess economic conditions and identify potential growth opportunities. The Council expressed appreciation for the partnership’s role in promoting Oskaloosa as part of a larger regional economic network.

Property Zoning and Real Estate Transactions

Several resolutions were passed concerning property zoning and real estate matters. The Council scheduled a public hearing for March 3, 2025, to consider offers for the sale of vacant city-owned property at 115 South M Street. Additionally, zoning changes were proposed for properties on 11th Avenue West, with consideration given to shifting areas from residential to industrial or commercial classifications. The Council approved a resolution for the sale of an alley adjacent to 1216 Santa Clara Street after determining it was not required for public use.

Infrastructure and Public Works Projects

The Council authorized a bid process for sanitary sewer improvements between 8th Avenue West and 4th Avenue West. A resolution was also approved to schedule a public hearing for the city’s fiscal year 2026 property tax levy, ensuring public input on budgetary allocations.

Another major discussion item was the approval of funding for repairs and demolition at the Early Childhood Education and Recreation Center. The Council greenlit a $36,361.68 payment to SVPA for architectural services related to the natatorium project. Additionally, the Council approved the forensic demolition of the existing competition pool structure at a cost of approximately $133,918. City officials assured that construction plans are progressing efficiently and within budget expectations.

Public Safety and Policy Adjustments

The Council approved a grant application in partnership with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, allowing for additional traffic enforcement and the purchase of radar systems and breathalyzers. Additionally, the Council ratified a 28E agreement with the Iowa Department of Revenue, enabling local law enforcement to conduct compliance checks on businesses selling alcohol.

Discussions continued regarding an agreement with the City of University Park for police protection services. While an agreement is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, Council members reviewed proposed adjustments to the contract to ensure fair service provisions.

Closing Actions and Community Engagement

Council members took a moment to acknowledge city staff for their efforts in maintaining infrastructure, particularly in handling snow removal. Additionally, the Council encouraged residents to participate in upcoming community events, including a Coffee and Conversation session featuring state representatives.

The meeting concluded with a closed session to discuss legal matters. Upon reconvening, the Council formally approved additional resolutions related to facility improvements and budget considerations before adjourning.

The Oskaloosa City Council will continue its discussions on key development projects and policy changes in its next scheduled meeting on March 3, 2025.