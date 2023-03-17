Oskaloosa City Council Meeting Agenda – March 20, 2023
City of Oskaloosa
City Council Meeting Regular Session
Council Chambers
City Hall, 220 S. Market Street
Oskaloosa, IA 52577
Call to Order and Roll Call – March 20, 2023 6:00 P.M.
1.
Invocation: Central Reformed Church
2.
Pledge of Allegiance
3.
Roll Call
___ Mayor David Krutzfeldt, Council Members:
___ Almond, ___Burnett, ___Caligiuri, ___ Comfort, ___Drost, ___ Hermsen, ___Ossian
4.
Community Comments
This item is reserved to receive comments from the community for concerns whether or not they are included in the current agenda. The community is encouraged to speak before the Mayor and City Council and asked to keep statements brief. Time shall be limited to no more than three (3) minutes. Any questions are to be asked of the City staff, Council members, or the Mayor prior to speaking to the full Council so concerns may be properly researched and answered away from the meeting. Comments are to be directed to the Mayor and City Council only.
For those wishing to provide comment during the meeting, the Mayor will call for public comment.
5.
Consider Adoption of Consent Agenda As Presented or Amended
All items appearing on the Consent Agenda are considered routine by the City Council and shall be enacted by one motion. If discussion is desired, that item shall be removed, discussed separately, and approved by a separate motion of the City Council.
A.
Consider approval of Council Agenda and Minutes, subject to corrections (Consent Agenda)
Consider approval of Council Agenda and Minutes, subject to corrections. (Consent Agenda)
1. March 20, 2023 City Council Agenda
2. March 6, 2023 City Council Regular Meeting Minutes
Documents:
B.
Consider a motion to receive and file reports and communications from advisory and operating boards and commissions (Consent Agenda)
C.
Consider a motion to receive and file financial reports for February 2023. (Consent Agenda)
- Who is submitting this item.
- City Clerk/Finance Department
D.
Consider approval of liquor license applications. (Consent Agenda)
- Who is submitting this item.
- City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:
E.
Consider approval of payment of $17,783.92 to Christner Contracting, Inc. (CCI) for work completed on the Façade Improvement Project Phase III. (Consent Agenda)
- Who is submitting this item.
- Development Services Department
F.
Consider a motion to approve a renewal application for a Class E Retail Alcohol License for Casey’s Marketing Company dba Casey’s General Store #1682, 1310 A Avenue West and approve the request for auto-renewal of subsequent renewal applications. (Consent Agenda)
- Who is submitting this item.
- City Clerk/Finance Department
G.
Consider a resolution setting a public hearing for April 17, 2023 for levying a special assessment for a nuisance abatement at 502 N Market in accordance with Oskaloosa Municipal Code 8.08.080 (CONSENT AGENDA)
- Who is submitting this item.
- Fire Dept.
H.
Consider a resolution setting a public hearing for April 17, 2023 for levying a special assessment for a nuisance abatement at 713 in accordance with Oskaloosa Municipal Code 8.08.080 (CONSENT AGENDA)
- Who is submitting this item.
- Fire Dept
I.
Consider a resolution for setting the date for a public hearing on plans and specifications and authorizing the advertisement of bids for the 2023 Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project. (CONSENT AGENDA)
- Who is submitting this item.
- Public Works
J.
Consider a resolution approving a contract amendment for the Edmundson Playground Park Improvements for bidding phase services. (Consent Agenda)
- Who is submitting this item.
- Public Works
6.
——————– End of Consent Agenda ——————–
7.
Regular Agenda
The following agenda items require specific action by the City Council:
A.
Consider a resolution for levying a special assessment for a nuisance abatement at 316 N 2nd in accordance with Oskaloosa Municipal Code 8.08.080. (PUBLIC HEARING)
- Who is submitting this item.
- Fire Dept.
B.
Consider a resolution for levying a special assessment for a nuisance abatement at 757 N E in accordance with Oskaloosa Municipal Code 8.08.080. (PUBLIC HEARING)
- Who is submitting this item.
- Fire Dept.
C.
Consider a resolution for levying a special assessment for a nuisance abatement at 840 7th Ave E in accordance with Oskaloosa Municipal Code 8.08.080. (PUBLIC HEARING)
- Who is submitting this item.
- Fire Dept.
D.
Consider a resolution adopting a new city of Oskaloosa position description.
- Who is submitting this item.
- City Clerk/Finance Department
E.
Consider a resolution for setting the date for a public hearing on plans, specifications, and authorizing the advertisement of bids for the Edmundson Playground Park Improvements.
- Who is submitting this item.
- Public Works
F.
Consider a resolution adopting the proposed FY2023 budget amendement and the proposed FY2024 budget and setting date for public hearing.
- Who is submitting this item.
- City Clerk/Finance Department
G.
Consider a resolution setting the time and place to conduct a public hearing on April 3, 2023, for the city of Oskaloosa Capital Improvement Plan for the Fiscal Years 2024 through 2028.
- Who is submitting this item.
- City Clerk/Finance Department
H.
Consider a motion to receive and file memo from Resource Management Associates LLC
- Who is submitting this item.
- City Manager
I.
Consider a resolution approving a site plan application for a facilities operation building at 604 2nd Avenue West
- Who is submitting this item.
- Development Services Department
Documents:
- COM CC 20230307 Musco facilities site plan.docx
- RES 20230320 Gridco facilities site plan.docx
- Signed Site Plan App.pdf
- location map.pdf
- City Submittal Site Plan 9122140 02-14-2023 11×17.pdf
- Lighting layout.pdf
- 230209 Musco Facilities Building Floor Plan 11×17.pdf
- 230209 Musco FOB Elevations R1 11×17.pdf
- Metal Roofing Panel System_ Snap-On Batten.pdf
- STK2000 – Strukturoc, Inc_ metal wall panel.pdf
J.
Consider an ordinance rezoning property in the vicinity of 212 2nd Avenue West from CC Community Commercial to DC Downtown Commercial. (2nd reading)
- Who is submitting this item.
- Development Services Department
K.
Consider an ordinance amending Chapter 13.08 of the Oskaloosa Municipal Code for the public sewer system – 3rd Reading
- Who is submitting this item.
- Public Works
8.
Report on items from City staff
This item is reserved to receive reports from the following:
a) City Manager
b) City Clerk
c) City Attorney
9.
City Council Information
This item is reserved to receive reports from the Mayor and City Council. This is an opportunity for the Mayor or Council to provide updates on activities, events, or items of note to the public. This is also the opportunity for the Mayor or Council to request future agenda items, or request items to be sent to Committee for review and discussion.
10.
Adjournment
