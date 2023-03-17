Oskaloosa City Council Meeting Agenda – March 20, 2023

 City of Oskaloosa
City Council Meeting Regular Session
Council Chambers
City Hall, 220 S. Market Street
Oskaloosa, IA 52577
Agenda

Call to Order and Roll Call –  March 20, 2023 6:00 P.M.
1.

Invocation: Central Reformed Church

2.

Pledge of Allegiance

3.

Roll Call

___ Mayor David Krutzfeldt, Council Members:

___ Almond, ___Burnett, ___Caligiuri, ___ Comfort, ___Drost, ___ Hermsen, ___Ossian

4.

Community Comments

This item is reserved to receive comments from the community for concerns whether or not they are included in the current agenda. The community is encouraged to speak before the Mayor and City Council and asked to keep statements brief. Time shall be limited to no more than three (3) minutes. Any questions are to be asked of the City staff, Council members, or the Mayor prior to speaking to the full Council so concerns may be properly researched and answered away from the meeting. Comments are to be directed to the Mayor and City Council only.

For those wishing to provide comment during the meeting, the Mayor will call for public comment.

5.

Consider Adoption of Consent Agenda As Presented or Amended

All items appearing on the Consent Agenda are considered routine by the City Council and shall be enacted by one motion. If discussion is desired, that item shall be removed, discussed separately, and approved by a separate motion of the City Council.
A.

Consider approval of Council Agenda and Minutes, subject to corrections (Consent Agenda)

Consider approval of Council Agenda and Minutes, subject to corrections.  (Consent Agenda)

1.  March 20, 2023 City Council Agenda

2.  March 6, 2023 City Council Regular Meeting Minutes

Documents:

  1. City Council Minutes March 6 2023.docx
B.

Consider a motion to receive and file reports and communications from advisory and operating boards and commissions (Consent Agenda)

Documents:

  1. MIN 20230123 Library Board of Trustees.pdf
  2. MIN 20230207 Planning and Zoning.pdf
C.

Consider a motion to receive and file financial reports for February 2023. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:

  1. Oskaloosa, IA Treasurers Report February 2023.pdf
D.

Consider approval of liquor license applications. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:

  1. COMM 20230320 Liquor Licenses.docx
E.

Consider approval of payment of $17,783.92 to Christner Contracting, Inc. (CCI) for work completed on the Façade Improvement Project Phase III. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
Development Services Department
Documents:

  1. COM 20230320 Facade3 Mar 2023 payments.pdf
  2. Pay app 18 w corrections.pdf
F.

Consider a motion to approve a renewal application for a Class E Retail Alcohol License for Casey’s Marketing Company dba Casey’s General Store #1682, 1310 A Avenue West and approve the request for auto-renewal of subsequent renewal applications. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:

  1. COMM 20230320 Caseys 1682 license renewal and auto renewal.docx
G.

Consider a resolution setting a public hearing for April 17, 2023 for levying a special assessment for a nuisance abatement at 502 N Market in accordance with Oskaloosa Municipal Code 8.08.080 (CONSENT AGENDA)

Who is submitting this item.
Fire Dept.
Documents:

  1. COM 032023 502 N Market scheduling a public hearing.docx
  2. RES 032023 502 N Market scheduling a public hearing.docx
  3. SCHEDULE FOR EMERGENCY ABATEMENT 502 N Market St 2nd 2023.pdf
H.

Consider a resolution setting a public hearing for April 17, 2023 for levying a special assessment for a nuisance abatement at 713 in accordance with Oskaloosa Municipal Code 8.08.080 (CONSENT AGENDA)

Who is submitting this item.
Fire Dept
Documents:

  1. COM 032023 713 3rd Ave E scheduling a public hearing.docx
  2. RES 032023 713 3rd Ave E scheduling a public hearing.docx
  3. SCHEDULE FOR EMERGENCY ABATEMENT 713 3rd Ave E 2023.pdf
I.

Consider a resolution for setting the date for a public hearing on plans and specifications and authorizing the advertisement of bids for the 2023 Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project. (CONSENT AGENDA)

Who is submitting this item.
Public Works
Documents:

  1. COM_20230320_2023 Sanitary.docx
  2. RES_20230320_2023 Sanitary.docx
  3. 20230320_Location Map.pdf
  4. 20230320_Prelim Plans.pdf
  5. 20230320_Engineers Opinion of Probable Cost.pdf
  6. 20230320_Notice of Public Hearing.doc
J.

Consider a resolution approving a contract amendment for the Edmundson Playground Park Improvements for bidding phase services. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
Public Works
Documents:

  1. COM_20230320_McClure Contract Amendment.docx
  2. RES_202300320_McClure Contract Amendment.docx
  3. 20230320_Original Contract.pdf
  4. 20230320_Contract Amendment.pdf
6.

——————– End of Consent Agenda ——————–

7.

Regular Agenda

The following agenda items require specific action by the City Council:
A.

Consider a resolution for levying a special assessment for a nuisance abatement at 316 N 2nd in accordance with Oskaloosa Municipal Code 8.08.080. (PUBLIC HEARING)

Who is submitting this item.
Fire Dept.
Documents:

  1. COM 032023 316 N 2nd public hearing.docx
  2. RES 032023 316 N 2nd public hearing.docx
  3. Assessment schedule – Nuisance 316 North 2nd St.docx
  4. Photo Documentation 032023 316 N 2nd public hearing.docx
B.

Consider a resolution for levying a special assessment for a nuisance abatement at 757 N E in accordance with Oskaloosa Municipal Code 8.08.080. (PUBLIC HEARING)

Who is submitting this item.
Fire Dept.
Documents:

  1. COM 032023 757 N E Public Hearing for Nuisance Abatment.docx
  2. RES 032023 757 N E Public Hearing for Nuisance Abatment.docx
  3. Assessment schedule – Nuisance 757 North E St.docx
  4. Photo Documentation 757 Public Hearing.docx
C.

Consider a resolution for levying a special assessment for a nuisance abatement at 840 7th Ave E in accordance with Oskaloosa Municipal Code 8.08.080. (PUBLIC HEARING)

Who is submitting this item.
Fire Dept.
Documents:

  1. COM 032023 840 7th Ave E public hearing.docx
  2. RES 032023 840 7th Ave E public hearing.docx
  3. Assessment schedule – Nuisance 840 7th Ave E.docx
  4. Photo Documentation 032023 840 7th Ave E public hearing.docx
D.

Consider a resolution adopting a new city of Oskaloosa position description.

Who is submitting this item.
City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:

  1. RES 20230320 position description.doc
  2. COM 20230320 – Position description.docx
  3. Director Parks Recreation.docx
E.

Consider a resolution for setting the date for a public hearing on plans, specifications, and authorizing the advertisement of bids for the Edmundson Playground Park Improvements.

Who is submitting this item.
Public Works
Documents:

  1. COM_20230320_Edmundson Park Playground Equipment.docx
  2. RES_20230320_Edmundson Park Playground Equipment.docx
  3. 20230320_Plans.pdf
  4. 20230320_Cost Estimate.pdf
  5. 20230320_Specifications.pdf
F.

Consider a resolution adopting the proposed FY2023 budget amendement and the proposed FY2024 budget and setting date for public hearing.

Who is submitting this item.
City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:

  1. COM_20230320 Schedule PH Budget Amendment and Budget CC Comm.docx
  2. RES_20230320 Schedule PH Budget Amendment and Budget Resolution.doc
  3. PublicHearingNotice Amended FY2023.pdf
  4. Public Hearing Notice Budget FY2024.pdf
G.

Consider a resolution setting the time and place to conduct a public hearing on April 3, 2023, for the city of Oskaloosa Capital Improvement Plan for the Fiscal Years 2024 through 2028.

Who is submitting this item.
City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:

  1. COM_20230320_Schedule PH CIP.docx
  2. RES_20230320_Schedule PH CIP.doc
  3. CIP Condensed FY2023-2028.pdf
H.

Consider a motion to receive and file memo from Resource Management Associates LLC

Who is submitting this item.
City Manager
Documents:

  1. COM 20230320 Resource Managment Associates LLC.docx
  2. RMA Memo.pdf
I.

Consider a resolution approving a site plan application for a facilities operation building at 604 2nd Avenue West

Who is submitting this item.
Development Services Department
Documents:

  1. COM CC 20230307 Musco facilities site plan.docx
  2. RES 20230320 Gridco facilities site plan.docx
  3. Signed Site Plan App.pdf
  4. location map.pdf
  5. City Submittal Site Plan 9122140 02-14-2023 11×17.pdf
  6. Lighting layout.pdf
  7. 230209 Musco Facilities Building Floor Plan 11×17.pdf
  8. 230209 Musco FOB Elevations R1 11×17.pdf
  9. Metal Roofing Panel System_ Snap-On Batten.pdf
  10. STK2000 – Strukturoc, Inc_ metal wall panel.pdf
J.

Consider an ordinance rezoning property in the vicinity of 212 2nd Avenue West from CC Community Commercial to DC Downtown Commercial. (2nd reading)

Who is submitting this item.
Development Services Department
Documents:

  1. COM CC 20230320 rez 212 2nd Ave W.docx
  2. ORD 20230306 rez 212 2nd Ave W.doc
  3. application for rezoning 212 2nd Ave E.pdf
  4. zoning location map.pdf
  5. Pages from 2022_11_21 PlanOsky CP-FINAL.pdf
K.

Consider an ordinance amending Chapter 13.08 of the Oskaloosa Municipal Code for the public sewer system – 3rd Reading

Who is submitting this item.
Public Works
Documents:

  1. COM_20230320_Sewer Ordinance Updates.docx
  2. ORD_20230320 Sewer Ordinance Update.docx
  3. 20230320 – Oskaloosa Sewer Code – Comprehensive revisions.docx
  4. 20230320_Comments from ISG.pdf
  5. 20230320_Responses to comments from ISG.docx
8.

Report on items from City staff

This item is reserved to receive reports from the following:

a) City Manager

b) City Clerk

c) City Attorney

9.

City Council Information

This item is reserved to receive reports from the Mayor and City Council. This is an opportunity for the Mayor or Council to provide updates on activities, events, or items of note to the public. This is also the opportunity for the Mayor or Council to request future agenda items, or request items to be sent to Committee for review and discussion.
10.

Adjournment

If you require special accommodations, please contact the city manager’s office at least 24 hour prior to the meeting at 641.673.9431.

