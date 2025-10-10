Oskaloosa City Council Candidates Confront Policy, Growth, and Trust Issues at Public Forum

A Community Conversation on the Future of Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa’s City Council Candidates Forum brought residents face-to-face with local leaders and challengers to discuss taxes, housing, economic development, and the city’s vision for the future. Hosted by Oskaloosa News at Penn Central Mall, the event offered a detailed and often candid exchange between Mayor David Krutzfeldt and the three at-large candidates—incumbent Andy Holmberg and challengers Javin Sword and Nicholas Ryan.

The forum underscored how deeply divided perspectives can be when it comes to what kind of Oskaloosa residents want to build: one focused on fiscal conservatism and stability, or one aiming to reshape how the city grows and governs itself.

Candidates Outline Priorities and Vision

The candidates’ opening statements highlighted their differing experiences and approaches. Holmberg leaned on his tenure and familiarity with city operations, emphasizing pragmatic management and continuity. Ryan framed his campaign around restoring what he described as “lost trust” in city government, pledging transparency and independence from what he characterized as “corporate and political entanglements.” Sword, professor at William Penn University, centered his platform on using data and technology to improve transparency and decision-making.

Mayor Krutzfeldt, seeking another term after 16 years in office, pointed to measurable growth and millions of dollars in leveraged investments as proof that long-term community investment has paid off. He described the city’s approach as an evolution from cost-cutting to strategic spending that yields visible returns in local development.

Debate Over the Capital Improvement Levy

A significant portion of the evening centered on the proposed capital improvement levy that will appear on the upcoming ballot. The measure would raise property taxes to fund infrastructure and equipment, but not salaries.

Holmberg voiced skepticism, saying he was unconvinced the need had been sufficiently demonstrated and preferred to explore reductions before supporting any tax increase. Ryan expressed outright opposition, arguing that such a measure disproportionately burdens working families while the city continues to grant tax abatements to developers. He suggested that economic diversification and small business growth would be better long-term strategies for revenue stability.

Sword took a more analytical stance, emphasizing the need to review budget data before taking a firm position. Krutzfeldt defended the levy as a narrowly defined tool to help the city improve efficiency through capital purchases and offset future revenue declines due to state-level property tax changes.

The debate exposed an ideological split: whether Oskaloosa’s financial challenges should be met through fiscal restraint or targeted investment.

Addressing Poverty and Inequality

A local pastor raised concerns about the widening gap between high- and low-income residents. All candidates acknowledged the issue but proposed different remedies.

Krutzfeldt pointed to existing partnerships between the city, nonprofits, and organizations like Love INC that provide support for families in need. Holmberg and Ryan agreed on the value of public-private collaboration but diverged on the role of government oversight—Ryan emphasizing a need for leadership unconnected to “big business interests,” while Holmberg emphasized long-term community investment as the best path to self-sufficiency.

Sword spoke about leveraging technology to connect residents with available services and resources, framing local action as a form of personal responsibility.

Key Challenges: Housing, Trust, and Workforce

When asked about Oskaloosa’s most pressing challenges, all candidates named housing shortages at the top of the list. Krutzfeldt cited over a hundred housing units currently in development, but acknowledged the demand for far more. Ryan argued that too many recent developments cater to higher-income buyers while the working class remains underserved.

Sword called for “smart growth” that strengthens small businesses and revitalizes Main Street, while Holmberg emphasized tax-base expansion and maintaining a welcoming, attractive community as essential to growth.

Beyond housing, Ryan pressed on trust and transparency, saying conflicts of interest and projects like the South Central Regional Airport agency had eroded public confidence in City Hall. Holmberg agreed that public confidence must be rebuilt through consistent engagement and fiscal accountability.

Downtown, Business, and Economic Direction

Economic vitality and the shape of downtown were recurring themes. Ryan lamented the shift from small, locally owned establishments to more office-oriented spaces and called for more entertainment and dining options to reignite Oskaloosa’s once-bustling core. He also raised concerns over what he described as excessive control of commercial properties by a handful of entities, arguing that new business owners face unnecessary barriers to leasing downtown space.

Holmberg and Krutzfeldt both noted that small businesses remain inherently risky, emphasizing that the city must continue offering incentives to attract and retain retail and service enterprises in the face of competition from online retailers. Sword tied business sustainability to demographic stability, noting that keeping young families in town through adequate childcare and job opportunities is crucial to any long-term economic strategy.

Policing, Governance, and Community Safety

Public safety drew broad agreement. All candidates praised the professionalism of local law enforcement and the leadership of City Manager Shawn Metcalf. They emphasized continued investment in training, competitive pay, and emergency management coordination.

Krutzfeldt noted that council members are reminded through state emergency management training to defer to professional responders during crises—a sentiment Holmberg echoed as essential to maintaining trust between leadership and first responders.

The Sidewalk and “Complete Streets” Debate

A resident’s question about the controversial Eighth Avenue reconstruction project—specifically, narrowing lanes and adding sidewalks—drew sharply differing views. Ryan opposed the plan, citing residents’ objections and linking it to national “Complete Streets” planning models that he argued don’t fit small rural cities. Holmberg and Krutzfeldt defended sidewalks as key to walkability, safety, and long-term community value, while Sword framed them as necessary infrastructure for future generations.

The exchange illustrated the balance Oskaloosa continues to wrestle with between modernization and tradition—between policies designed for growth and residents’ desire for local control.

Reflections and Final Notes

The forum closed on a reflective note, as candidates were asked how they would define personal success. Each spoke of family, legacy, and community impact rather than political victories. Krutzfeldt focused on mentorship and positivity; Holmberg spoke of measurable progress without higher taxes; Sword emphasized optimism and continuity; and Ryan pledged to leave behind a freer, more accountable city.

Throughout the evening, discussion remained civil but substantive, providing voters a rare, in-depth look at the philosophies driving Oskaloosa’s leadership. Whether the electorate chooses to maintain the steady hand of incumbency or embrace a new direction, the event revealed a shared sense of community pride—and a collective desire to see Oskaloosa thrive for generations to come.

Council members Ronda Almond and Janet Hermsen, who are both seeking re-election, didn’t attend the forum.

Editor’s Note: The Oskaloosa City Council election will be held on November 4. At-large seats are decided by citywide vote, while ward positions are determined by district. The Capital Improvement Levy will appear as a separate ballot measure.