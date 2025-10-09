Oskaloosa City Council Advances Key Projects in Infrastructure, Housing, and Environmental Redevelopment

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Oskaloosa City Council met in regular session on October 6, 2025, addressing a full agenda that spanned public works, housing, community development, and long-term environmental planning. The meeting, presided over by Mayor David Krutzfeldt, reflected steady progress on several initiatives that have been in motion for months, along with renewed discussion over neighborhood infrastructure and economic growth.

Council members Caligiuri, Drost, Hermsen, Holmberg, Ibrahim, and Ossian were present at the start of the meeting. Councilmember Almond joined electronically after roll call.

Public Comments and Community Updates

The meeting opened with remarks from three residents who touched on topics ranging from infrastructure to community engagement.

Nick Ryan spoke regarding the Eighth Avenue West reconstruction project, urging the council to preserve the current road width and citing public concerns about design changes. Judy Groenendyk, representing Experience Oskaloosa, announced upcoming public forums for city and school board candidates, inviting participation from the council. Angella Foster provided attendance data for Mahaska Chamber and Main Street events, highlighting substantial growth in community turnout over the summer months.

Following public comment, the council approved the consent agenda, which included the September 15 meeting minutes, monthly claims for September, and a series of resolutions tied to city infrastructure and capital improvement work.

Approvals for Edmundson Pool and Natatorium Projects

A large portion of the evening’s actions centered on facility repairs and project oversight at both Edmundson Pool and the Early Childhood Education and Recreation Center. The council approved a $194,057.43 payment to Carl A. Nelson & Company for work completed on the natatorium, part of the multi-phase effort to bring the ECERC complex to completion.

Council then approved several contracts tied to the Edmundson Pool. These included repair work by Western Specialty Contractors, roofing replacement by Koopman Roofing, and masonry work on the pool house roof by Josiah Updegraff. Each item passed unanimously.

Costa Advisory, LLC was retained to provide ongoing consulting services related to the natatorium, ensuring professional oversight as the project approaches its final stages.

Environmental Planning and Brownfields Progress

The city’s ongoing partnership with Eocene Environmental Group was reinforced with a new professional services agreement to prepare a federal Brownfields Multipurpose Grant application. The grant would position Oskaloosa to continue revitalizing previously underused or environmentally impacted sites through targeted redevelopment.

Eocene’s Ben Schmidt presented an extensive analysis of Oskaloosa’s existing Brownfields initiatives, covering federal grants awarded between 2014 and 2019. According to the report, the city’s redevelopment work produced an estimated $115 million in total economic output within Mahaska County. That total included roughly $51 million in county-level GDP growth and supported 164 full-time equivalent jobs. The study further noted that every dollar invested through Oskaloosa’s Brownfields program generated 24 cents in additional economic value, a rate above the national redevelopment average.

Key redevelopment sites, including the Trio complex and the adjoining hotel on Coal Mine Loop, accounted for approximately 85 percent of leveraged private investment in the program. Those projects added an estimated $17 million in regional value and more than $8 million in employee compensation. Schmidt’s presentation highlighted how formerly vacant or underused sites had become productive commercial and recreational destinations, illustrating the long-term economic and environmental payoff of the city’s Brownfields strategy.

Housing and Neighborhood Development

Later in the session, council members approved a resolution to set a public hearing for October 20 to consider adopting an amended and restated city-wide Housing Urban Revitalization Plan. The revision is intended to expand eligibility for residential tax abatements and streamline the application process for both homeowners and developers. The proposal marks the next step in Oskaloosa’s ongoing effort to attract new housing construction while encouraging rehabilitation of existing properties.

Council also discussed a development agreement related to property at 1405 B Avenue West. Members voted to postpone repayment expectations and extend the construction deadline for the project. The motion passed 5–2, with Almond and Ossian voting against the extension.

Eighth Avenue West Reconstruction Decision

The Eighth Avenue West project continued to be a focal point of public and council discussion. After months of debate over road width and sidewalk placement, the council voted 5–2 to move forward with a revised design that includes a 27-foot roadway and a sidewalk on the south side. Almond and Ossian voted against the motion. The redesign represents a compromise between safety advocates and residents concerned about maintaining adequate street width for emergency and utility access.

Parks Vision Plan and Code Enforcement Report

Staff presented a progress report on the city’s Parks Vision Plan, outlining goals for long-term park improvements, trail connectivity, and recreational amenities. Councilmembers discussed priorities for future planning and the importance of maintaining community access as new projects take shape.

Oskaloosa Fire Department representative Scott Vaughan delivered the third-quarter Code Enforcement Report, noting 177 cases for the quarter with 143 resolved. The majority involved overgrown grass and property maintenance violations. Vaughan also reported a growing number of animal-related cases tied to residents keeping chickens and other livestock without required permits. He clarified that code enforcement remains both complaint-driven and proactive, with abatement actions reserved for health and sanitation issues when necessary.

Additional Business and City Administration

Mayor Krutzfeldt signed a proclamation recognizing October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, joining municipalities nationwide in supporting bereaved families. The mayor also announced current vacancies on several boards and commissions, including the Airport Commission, Building Code Board of Appeals, Civil Service Commission, and Mahaska County Solid Waste Management Commission.

In other business, council approved liquor license renewals and ownership updates for Gateway II, LLC, doing business as Trio at 2333 Coal Mine Loop. Councilmember Drost abstained from the vote due to employment at Musco Lighting.

A closed session was held later in the evening under Iowa Code Section 21.5.1(c) to discuss litigation strategy with legal counsel. The council reconvened and adjourned without taking public action on the matter.