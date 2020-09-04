OSKALOOSA CELEBRATES OPENING OF FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES BY MARRIOTT

Freeport, IL, Sept. 4, 2020: A newly constructed Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is now open in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The 76-room property is located at 2325 Coal Mine Loop in the Gateway Commercial Park at the southwest corner of Highway 92 and Gateway Drive. The opening is announced by Swift Hospitality Group, Inc. (SHG), based in Freeport, Illinois and Musco Lighting. Musco is proud to have supported this project on behalf of the community.

A Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10. An open house featuring tours for the public will follow until 7 p.m.

“We are pleased to bring this new Fairfield Inn & Suites to the Oskaloosa community, with its fresh design backed by Fairfield’s brand heritage of great service,” said Matt Jacobs, SHG President. “With Marriott’s culture of service, guests will be able to work and rest with ease while being welcomed by caring hotel team members, which is a key component of our own management company tradition.”

Guests of the hotel can use Mobile Key to check-in, bypass the front desk and use their mobile device to enter their rooms, fitness center, pool and other areas around the hotel. Each guest room features the signature “smart” room décor which includes the latest in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to access their Hulu and Netflix accounts as well as other premium services, through the 55-inch HDTV. A well-designed and flexible work area along with a bright, spacious living area with a comfortable couch, refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave appeals to both business and leisure travelers.

The hotel has a modern, bright new design that is characteristic of the Marriott brand, and features amenities such as a complimentary hot breakfast, large indoor swimming pool, fitness center, on-site and valet laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as fax and copy services. The hotel also offers meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 80 people.

Fairfield is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott’s travel program which offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition.

SHG’s dedication to quality and service guides the company as it manages a portfolio of more than $154 million in hotels. Swift Hospitality Group has been recognized by Hotel Business as one of the Top 100 Owners and Developers and by Hotel Management as one of the Top 100 Hotel Companies every year since 2009.