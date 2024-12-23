Oskaloosa Boys Wrestling Team Competes in Bill Van Horn Invitational

The Oskaloosa boys wrestling team traveled to Pella on Saturday to compete in the 2024 Bill Van Horn Invitational. Competing against 16 teams, the Indians finished in 7th place, with several strong individual performances.

Kaiden Parker Leads Osky to Strong Finish

Kaiden Parker was the standout performer for Oskaloosa, winning his weight class at 138 pounds. Parker dominated his competition, winning by tech fall in the semifinals and again in the final match, finishing with a 21-5 win over Clayton Babinat from South Tama County. Parker’s victory was crucial in the team’s strong finish and earned him 27 team points.

Ty Lorentzen and Parker Jordan Finish Strong

At 126 pounds, Ty Lorentzen finished in 2nd place after a solid tournament. Lorentzen received a bye in the first round, followed by a tech fall victory and a major decision in the semifinals. He faced Ajay Braddock from Boone in the final but fell short, securing 20.5 team points.

Parker Jordan, wrestling at 215 pounds, also finished in 2nd place. After a dominant run to the finals, including wins by fall and major decision, Jordan was defeated by Jean Ngoma of Xavier in the championship match, bringing in 21 team points for Oskaloosa.

Colton Shaffer and Kyron Smith Place in Top 6

Colton Shaffer had an impressive performance at 144 pounds, finishing in 3rd place. Shaffer won three matches by fall, including a 5:46 pin in the 3rd place match over Kale Leymaster from Xavier. His strong effort contributed 22 team points to Oskaloosa’s total.

Kyron Smith, competing at 285 pounds, earned 6th place with a series of solid wins and losses. Smith won his quarterfinal match by fall but was eliminated in the semifinals. He finished with 9 team points.

Additional Notable Finishes

Ivan Montgomery finished 7th at 138 pounds, collecting 7 team points. Montgomery bounced back from a tough loss in the quarterfinals to secure his place in the 7th place match with a fall over Eli McCleish from Mason City.

Reid Luck also finished in 7th place at 150 pounds, scoring 6 team points. After a tough start to the tournament, Luck rebounded to win his 7th place match by fall.

Matthew Phillips placed 7th at 165 pounds, earning 6.5 team points. Phillips won a match by fall and secured his position with a tech fall win in the 7th place match.

Other Oskaloosa Wrestlers

Other Oskaloosa wrestlers competed but did not place in the top spots. Carter Russell, Sam Nelson, Trevin Griffin, Brock Beerbower, and Shane Haage all faced tough competition and were unable to make it past the early rounds.

Looking Ahead

The Oskaloosa boys wrestling team’s strong performances at the Bill Van Horn Invitational highlight the team’s depth and talent. With several wrestlers finishing in the top 8, Oskaloosa continues to show promise as the season progresses.