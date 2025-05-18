Oskaloosa Boys Track Team Posts Strong Results at Pella Invitational

PELLA, Iowa — With a reduced roster due to scheduling conflicts, the Oskaloosa boys track and field team still delivered solid performances Monday night at the Little Dutch Invitational hosted by Pella High School.

Many team members were also involved in a fine arts concert back in Oskaloosa, which led to a unique dynamic where several athletes competed in a single event before returning home. Despite the limited participation, the squad managed notable results, including a podium finish and multiple personal records.

The highlight of the evening came in the 4×800 meter relay, where the team of Reid Luck, Dre Bullock, Tre Bullock, and Blake Herny placed second with a time of 8:49.98, setting a strong tone heading into the postseason.

In the 4×200 meter relay, Kien Bryan, Tre Bullock, Iwy Buchanan, and Parker Jordan finished seventh with a time of 1:40.19.

The team also celebrated nine personal records on the night from athletes Bru Henry, Heston Bru, Kien Braun, Iwy Buchanan, Tre Bullock, Stuart Fleener, Parker Jordan, Grayson McGill, and Aiden Todey.

The Oskaloosa boys will now shift their focus to Thursday’s District meet in Mount Pleasant, where they aim to qualify athletes for the upcoming state championships.