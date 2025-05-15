Oskaloosa Boys Soccer Falls to Top-Ranked DCG in Final Home Game

The Oskaloosa High School boys soccer team hosted No. 1-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes at the Lacey Sports Complex on Monday in their final home match of the regular season. Despite a determined effort, the Indians were overmatched by one of Iowa’s top Class 3A programs, falling 10–1.

The loss moves Oskaloosa to 3–11 on the season, while DCG improved to 11–2–3. The Mustangs, known for their high-powered offense, showcased their depth and skill from the start, netting five goals in each half for a dominant 10-goal performance.

Oskaloosa showed some resilience in the early minutes of the game. The Indians were able to equalize midway through the first half with a goal that came off a penalty kick, tying the game at 1–1. However, DCG responded quickly and pulled away before the halftime whistle with a 5–1 lead.

The second half was a continued showcase of DCG’s efficiency, with the Mustangs adding five more goals while controlling possession and tempo. Oskaloosa struggled to create chances as the visitors kept the pressure on both sides of the field.

The Indians will now turn their focus toward Friday’s regular season finale against Fairfield. That match will also serve as Senior Night for the program.

With the postseason quickly approaching, Oskaloosa will look to regroup ahead of substate competition, where they’ll open on the road at Carlisle.