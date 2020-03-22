Oskaloosa Bear Hunt

by Nolanne Rust

Yesterday, I had noticed my newsfeed started accumulating posts about an activity for kids during this time of social distancing.

Many parents of younger children are familiar with the book “Going on a Bear Hunt.” (I have an extra kiddo that ‘goes on a bear hunt’ each time he comes to Nolie’s.) The idea is for people to put bears in their windows so children can walk or ride around town or neighborhoods and try to spot as many as they can find! You can use a teddy bear, a picture that can be seen from the road, or any other type of bear you have.

These times are hard on many people, especially children that are used to going to school, daycare, church, and plenty of other places that they are being kept away from right now. This is a fun community way to be involved while keeping that 6’ distance.

This was not my idea, so I am thankful for the friends that have posted about this along with other ideas- keep doing so and helping each other out! We will get through this eventually and be better together!

Here’s a link to a book reading, since everyone can’t get to the book right now: https://youtu.be/kL36gMrHJaI

There are also musical versions that are fun for children too!

If you are reading this online, feel free to comment on other ideas that you are using to keep your household busy (and sane)!

Choose kind. Spread love. Support the bear hunt.