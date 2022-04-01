Oskaloosa Bandstand Flag Notice – April 2022

Garlyn Allen Engelhoven

Jan. 21, 1929 – Oct. 22, 2021

The United States Army

The flag flying over the bandstand during April is in honor of Garlyn Engelhoven

Garlyn was inducted into the Army on December 15, 1954. He was stationed near Tacoma, Washington, where he served for two years. After his discharge, Garlyn and Irene returned to Iowa for three years and then moved to Colorado, where Samsonite Luggage employed Garlyn. Later, he was hired by the US Postal Service and delivered the Rocky Mountain News at night. Garlyn and Irene lived in Colorado for 20 years before returning to Iowa in 1980. They initially settled on an acreage near Tracy and later moved into Oskaloosa. After returning to Iowa, Garlyn was again hired by the Post Service; he served the post office for 32 years.

Contact Shawn Langkamp at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory at 641-672-2181 or www.langkampfuneralchapel.com on the Contact-Us-Link if you are interested in honoring a deceased veteran with the flag above the bandstand.