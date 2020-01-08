Oskaloosa Art Center Announces 2020

TruBank Winter Concert Series Line Up

The Oskaloosa Art Center has announced the dates and performers for the 2020 TruBank Winter Concert Series. Shows will be held at The Outer Space, located inside the Oskaloosa Art Center at 115 1st Ave West in Oskaloosa.

Event dates and performers include:

Saturday, February 8 – Kevin Burt

For more than 25 years Kevin Burt has been electrifying audiences throughout the Midwest. His soul-inspired presentation is unique which consistently gets him compared to a range of artists like Bill Withers and Aaron Neville. Kevin has won many awards and played many festivals both solo and with his band, the Instigators. His awards include Best Entertainer of Iowa City (three times), Best Band in Iowa City (three times), Iowa Blues Challenge Champions, Named as one of the top 25 unsigned blues bands in the world by the International Blues Challenge Competition.

Saturday, February 29 @ 8 pm – Elizabeth Moen

With a sultry and intoxicating voice, Elizabeth Moen lures you in. Paired with introspective lyrics that echo both bitter and sweet, her music will captivate you then stay with you. “Moen is one of those rare artists whose voice, from the first moment you hear it, consumes your entire being, doing away with all previous thoughts and concerns, and leaving you short of breath (The Culture Trip).”

Saturday, March 28 – Ducharme – Jones Band

Originally from Austin, Texas, Ducharme-Jones features the songwriting and performance of David and Annie Ducharme-Jones. Their songwriting is lyrical with strong harmonies, a hook to draw you in, along with solid, melodic, and sophisticated guitar. Their performances include many of their own songs, as well as their take on some of their favorite covers. Their love of different genres becomes evident in their eclectic style and performance.

–

All events are free. Donations will be accepted, with proceeds going towards future events at the Oskaloosa Art Center. TruBank will be offering complimentary popcorn, while non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. Put these events on your calendar and come check out some great live music inside The Oskaloosa Art Center.