Oskaloosa 8th-Grade Volleyball Teams Compete Strong at Norwalk

NORWALK, Iowa — The Oskaloosa 8th-grade volleyball teams hit the road Tuesday night to take on the Norwalk Warriors, turning in a competitive showing across all levels of play.

The A1 team came out dominant, sweeping all three sets with steady serving and balanced contributions across the court. Lylah Hughes led with 100% serving and three assists, while Raelie Wyatt filled the stat sheet with three aces, two kills, two blocks, and two touch blocks. Bella Stewart added an ace, an assist, and perfect serving, and Addy Sytsma chipped in a kill and two touch blocks. Kennedy Hicks contributed a kill and served 100%, Maryn Scott recorded two aces, Lucy Clark had an assist and a touch block, and Alayna Sheets powered the team with four aces.

The A2 team went 1–2 on the night, showing strong improvement and several standout performances. Bella Stewart tallied two aces with 100% serving, Kennedy Hicks added two aces, and Natalie McBurney led the way with four aces and perfect serving. Natalie Harbour, Aubree Leatherman, and Addy Sytsma each served 100% to help keep Osky competitive in every set. Coach Sytsma noted it was “a great night for all the A-team girls,” adding that consistent improvement is showing across the lineup.

The B team faced a lengthy six-set battle with Norwalk, ultimately falling 2–4 by scores of 10–21, 8–21, 21–15, 18–21, 18–21, and 21–16. Despite serving struggles, the team showed grit and teamwork. Ashanti Mackerl led with eight aces and two kills, Ava Ritz added five aces and a kill, and Ava McDonald contributed four aces and two kills. Grace Wright and Kiersten DeWitt each had three aces and a kill, Madison Hanson added two aces and a kill, and Maddison Johannes put down two kills. Evelyn Schakel recorded two aces, an assist, and a kill, Kaatja VanEe added an assist, and Hadlee Dykstra and Ella Shepherd each added a kill.

All three teams will take a short break before returning to action next Tuesday, hosting Newton at home.