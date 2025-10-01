Oskaloosa 8th-Grade B Teams Battle Osky Christian in Six-Set Match

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Oskaloosa Middle School 8th-grade B volleyball teams took the court Tuesday night against the Osky Christian Crusaders, turning in a spirited six-set contest that saw momentum swing back and forth throughout the evening.

Osky opened the night in commanding fashion, taking the first set 21–15 with aggressive serving and steady play. The Crusaders responded, however, flipping the match by claiming the next two sets 21–13 and 15–7. Refusing to go away, Oskaloosa regained its rhythm in a tight fourth set, edging the visitors 21–19 to even the match at two games apiece.

The decisive stretch belonged to Osky Christian. The Crusaders capitalized on late errors and maintained pressure at the net to close out the final two sets 21–9 and 15–9, sealing the overall victory.

Several Oskaloosa players delivered strong individual performances despite the loss. Ava McDonald paced the team with four aces and a kill, while Grace Wright added three aces and a kill. Kiersten DeWitt contributed three aces, and Evelyn Schakel chipped in with two aces and a kill. Maddison Johannes served up two aces, Ashanti Mackerel tallied a kill and an ace, and Ava Ritz handed out an assist and notched a kill. At the net, Kaatja VanEe, Madison Hansen, and Hadlee Dykstra each recorded a kill.

Though Oskaloosa came up short on the scoreboard, the six-set battle showcased the team’s determination and flashes of skill that will serve them well as the season continues.

Final Results: Osky Christian defeats Oskaloosa, 3–2 (15–21, 21–13, 21–7, 19–21, 21–9, 15–9)