Organizers Gearing Up For 2021 BBQ 4 Badges

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The annual BBQ 4 Badges has turned into a summertime staple in Oskaloosa, and some of the best in the state square off to see who is the best in smoked meats.

It’s also an opportunity for area first responders to continue their rivalry with each other, as fire departments, law enforcement, EMS, and more square off for bragging rights against their fellow first responders.

Wyndell Campbell has been an organizer and a driving force behind the yearly event, and he recently hosted a live Facebook event outlining the 2021 edition.

There was lots to learn from last year’s edition of BBQ 4 Badges, and one of those was how to work in this day of COVID-19, and help make things as safe as possible for participants and the public.

Another is, since there weren’t many competitions last year, the need to separate the teams into a professional division, and what is really hoped to be a division for the first responders to come and battle it out against each other.

“What we really want is to have more of the local fire departments and police departments get involved,” said Campbell of the competition.

So the pro division will be for those teams looking to earn Iowa Barbecue Society points, and the cash prizes for them will be bigger. But the first responders have an opportunity to take home some big money of their own for their departments if they take home the trophy. Anyone that knows first responders will tell you that bragging rights mean far more than money.

The purpose of the event remains to help to raise funds for area first responders, to help provide the equipment they need.

The event will kick off on Friday evening, with music and drinks being handled by The Rock Island Tap. People will be able to catch up with the teams, watch them set up and prepare for the competition.

On Saturday there will be music all day, and The Rock Island Tap will be back to help keep the party going until approximately 7 pm.

On that Saturday, wristbands will be available at the event, or pre-event at Wyndell Campbell State Farm, or the Brickhouse Cafe. They will be just $20 bucks, and they will enable you to sample the team’s creations and any special recipe items that may have made to share. A sample from each of the teams is liable to give you the meat sweats.

Team registrations are now open, and you can learn more about how to do that at the BBQ 4 Badges Facebook page, or you can email Wyndell Campbell at wyndell@insureosky.com to get your spot secured.