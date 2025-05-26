Only One in Iowa: Oskaloosa Elementary Recognized for Student Leadership

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – In a proud first for Oskaloosa Elementary School, and the State of Iowa, the student council has been recognized with a national Excellence Award for its commitment to school leadership and spirit, a distinction that places the young leaders in a class of their own as the only elementary school in Iowa to receive the honor.

The award, given by the American Student Council Association through the National Association of Elementary School Principals, celebrates the work of student councils that demonstrate exceptional leadership and school pride. For Oskaloosa Elementary, that recognition came in large part thanks to the school’s tour committee and kinder prep mentoring program.

“Our student council was selected for our school leadership and our school spirit,” said fifth-grader Gemma Lahner, president of the Oskaloosa Elementary Student Council. “We are leaders because we help out kinder preps and do different things around our school. I feel very proud of our student council for achieving this.”

School Counselor and Student Council Advisor Mrs. VanDerPol led the nomination effort, compiling months of documentation to showcase the students’ work. “It was a very long application process,” she said. “But I wanted to highlight the tour program and the Kinder Prep mentoring as examples of how these students go above and beyond. These students take initiative. They’re responsible. They’ve been a truly outstanding group to work with.”

VanDerPol added that Oskaloosa Elementary was the only school in Iowa selected for the award this year, making the recognition all the more special.

Among the standout initiatives was the student-led tour program, in which student council members guide new students, families, and staff through the building. Council Secretary Estelle Edwards, a fifth grader, said it’s her favorite part of being involved.

“I just have fun showing people around the school,” she said. “It’s nice to think they might start working here, or their kid might be coming here next year. We get our blazers and walk the visitors around. I do second-grade hallways, and my partner does first. We take turns.”

Estelle said the tours help visitors and new students feel more comfortable. “We usually tell them there are decorations above their classroom door, so they know where to go,” she explained. “That way, it’s not so scary on the first day.”

Students also lead reading and recess time with kinder preps, the school’s youngest learners, helping them build confidence and feel welcomed in their new environment.

Gemma said being part of the student council comes with clear expectations. “You have to be responsible, caring, helpful, and safe,” she said. “It means living up to the expectations of being a leader in our school.”

The tour committee has even hosted notable guests. “Last year, they gave a tour to the governor,” VanDerPol said. “They were so excited. They just do a wonderful job showing what’s going on in our school and setting an example for others.”

The Excellence Award is modeled after a similar national recognition given at the high school level, where Oskaloosa High School has earned Gold Council honors for more than a decade. Estelle said the elementary council members look up to their older peers and hope to follow in their footsteps.

“It’s really nice to see how much they [the high school students] do,” Estelle said. “A lot of times, they come up with their own ideas. I think that would be cool to do someday.”

For VanDerPol, the recognition is about more than a plaque or certificate, it’s a validation of student-led impact. “They work so hard and don’t need a lot of guidance,” she said. “If I ask them to give a tour at a certain time, they’re on it. No issues, no hesitation. These are great kids.”

As the first elementary school in Iowa to earn this national honor, Oskaloosa Elementary’s student council has set a new standard for what young leaders can achieve. Through their service, school pride, and initiative, they’ve proven that leadership isn’t about age, it’s about action.